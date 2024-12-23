Is Creature Commandos getting a Season 2?

Fans of the adult animated DCU series Creature Commandos already have an exciting update about its Season 2 prospects.

James Gunn’s plans for the DCU’s first chapter, referred to as “Gods and Monsters,” are already off to a promising start. Its first released property was the adult animated series Creature Commandos, whose Season One premiered to strong reviews.

Meanwhile, Gunn’s Superman outing set records for both Warner Bros and DC, as their most-watched trailer of all time.

The DCU excitement is still building, as the folks at Max have already revealed Creature Commandos’ next step.

Creature Commandos is getting a Season 2 order at Max

Written and executive produced by James Gunn, Max announced that the series has been renewed for Season 2. The series follows Amanda Waller’s attempts to create a task force full of “incarcerated monsters” for missions too dangerous for a human task force (such as the infamous, mostly human Suicide Squad).

In a statement from DC Studios, co-chairs James Gunn and Peter Safran celebrated the renewal announcement:

“We’re thrilled to team up with Max for another season of Creature Commandos mayhem. From our spectacular first season of Peacemaker to the astonishing run of The Penguin to the record-breaking launch of Creature Commandos, Max has consistently delivered above industry expectations and beyond our wildest imaginings. Thank you, Casey, Sarah, Pia, Sono and the entire team for your tremendous support of DC Studios. We are proud to call Max home.”

The first season’s monstrous team stars Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr., Sean Gunn as GI Robot & Weasel, Alan Tudyk as Dr. Phosphorus, Indira Varma as The Bride, and Zoe Chao as Nina Mazursky, with Viola Davis returning as Amanda Waller. Season 1 also features Anya Chalotra as Circe and David Harbour as Frankenstein.

There is no news yet on any team changes or new antagonists for Season 2, but you can check out what we thought of the flagship first season and see our thoughts about the exciting new Superman teaser.