Rumors (and downright misleading YouTube videos) have claimed When Calls the Heart cast member Chris McNally is leaving the Hallmark series, leading showrunners and co-stars to comment.

McNally joined the cast in Season 6, and most recently appeared in When Calls the Heart Season 11. His character, Lucas Bouchard, owns the Queen of Hearts saloon and Gowen Petroleum. He and Elizabeth became a couple and got engaged in Season 9.

However, things got complicated in Season 10 when Lucas declared he would move his family to Capitol City if he won the gubernatorial race.

Ultimately, that didn’t happen, but his life was put in danger by a mysterious assailant. So, has McNally said he’s leaving the binge-worthy TV show?

Is Chris McNally leaving When Calls the Heart?

Neither Hallmark nor Chris McNally have said he’s leaving When Calls the Heart.

That doesn’t mean he won’t; Lucas is not as tied down after he and Elizabeth broke up and the latter rekindled her relationship with Nathan.

“We’re not gonna lose Chris McNally,” Erin Krakow, who plays Elizabeth, told Entertainment Tonight after the Season 10 finale. “I mean, he’s fantastic. I can’t imagine that. Our show grew and changed when we brought in Kevin and Chris.”

Showrunner Lindsay Sturman added, “We can assure everyone that Lucas is back for Season 11. He’s a huge part of Hope Valley and always will be. But there’s definitely a cliffhanger and a few mysteries packed in there. All be revealed next season.”

Lucas was shot, which was a major plot point in Season 11, but he survived. And thanks to an episode synopsis provided by Hallmark, we know he’s in the whole season. Episode 12’s plot summary reads, “Nathan and Elizabeth exchange secrets; Rosemary and Lee pitch Lucas an idea for the future of Hope Valley.”

The episode, which releases on Sunday, June 23, 2024, could have a major plot twist in store, but otherwise, we’ve been given no indication McNally is ready to pack his bags and depart from Hope Valley just yet.

