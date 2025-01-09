Is Netflix’s American Primeval based on a true story? The horrific real-life inspirations explained

American Primeval is Netflix’s new Western drama that follows a collection of characters trying to stay alive – but is this all based on a true story?

Set in 1857, the new miniseries is a gruesome take on the frontier. There are plenty of lost limbs and lost lives, with little hope to guide the likes of Sara, Devin, and Abish.

There are several moments which echo real-life events, and there’s even a character whose name you might already know.

Article continues after ad

So does that make American Primeval a true story adaptation? Here’s everything you need to know about the show’s connection to real life. (Warning: spoilers ahead!)

Is American Primeval based on a true story?

American Primeval is described as a “fictionalized dramatization,” with the majority of characters and events being invented for the show. However, there are inspirations taken from history, and details that are based on real places and people.

Details from the show are modelled on real pieces of history, and the series was painstakingly created to be as realistic as possible.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Most notably, the shocking sequence in Episode 1 that features the slaughter of an entire campsite was based on a real event.

The Mountain Meadows Massacre was real

One of the most brutal and bloody moments of American Primeval comes in the first episode, with a sequence based on the real Mountain Meadows Massacre that occurred between September 7-11, 1857.

The massacre (depicted in Episode 1) resulted in the deaths of at least 120 men, women, and children, and almost incited a war between the United States military and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, headed by leader Brigham Young.

Article continues after ad

Netflix

The Mormons believed they were victims of religious persecution, believing they would ultimately reach a bloody conflict with the US Government.

As a result, emigrant trails on the way to Utah (Mormon territory) became places where travellers and groups could be harassed and have their supplies stolen, all in an attempt to exhibit control over their territory.

Things came to a head during the Mountain Meadows Massacre, in which the Baker–Fancher party was attacked by local Mormon militia around 50 miles away from Utah Territory, when they came to a rest on the Old Spanish Trail.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Netflix The U.S. Army conducted investigations into the massacre

The attack took place in the early hours, with as many as 200 fighters (disguised as Native Americans) taking the party by surprise. The massacre continued for five days.

On September 11, Mormon militiamen tricked the surviving men of the party into believing they would protect them from the Native Americans if they gave up their supplies. This, however, turned out to be a false promise, and the militiamen turned around and killed the men after being escorted away from the site.

Article continues after ad

Brigham Young, leader of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, allegedly learned of the massacre on the same day. Some accounts claim he had sent a letter discouraging the attack (which arrived too late), while others claim he encouraged it and later hid his part.

Brigham Young was a real person

Brigham Young (played by Kim Coates) was a real-life figure, an American religious leader and politician, and the second president of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

In American Primeval, Young is presented as an antagonist and religious zealot. He embarks on a mission to take over Ford Bridger, and even has his men stage an attack on a group of travellers, including fellow Mormons, in the Mountain Meadows Massacre.

Netflix

Netflix describes him as “a man who will do whatever it takes to secure the survival of his persecuted followers — including using his Mormon army, the Nauvoo Legion.”

In real-life, Young was an incredibly influential and polarizing figure. He founded Salt Lake City, which became the hub for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Young was also the first governor of the Utah Territory.

Article continues after ad

It is said that Young had at least 56 wives and 57 children over his lifetime.

Netflix

Speaking about taking on the character, Coates said [via Netflix], “I spoke to two people in my own life, with whom I have a personal connection, who are longtime members of the Mormon Church. They opened their doors to me and were generous with their knowledge.

Article continues after ad

“That helped me to feel more like this man that I’m really nothing like in real life. I wanted to know all about Young, and it was a difficult journey at times.”

Article continues after ad

On playing such a divisive leader, he said, “As an actor, you have to make choices. Things start at the top and filter down, and we mustn’t shy away from both the nastiness and the goodness in our history.

“And this particular story has some of both, and it has some lessons that we can and should learn from. But boy, it was tough to survive in 1857. I don’t know how anyone did.”

Article continues after ad

Details were authentic to the time period

The creators of American Primeval endeavoured to include historically and culturally accurate details, ensuring languages and costumes heard and seen in the series were a fitting tribute to the reality.

Julie O’Keefe, the Indigenous cultural consultant and project adviser, played a large role in this task.

Article continues after ad

“Julie was there every day making sure that we got it right — that we got the hair right, the jewelry right, the clothes right, the language right, the behavior right, for the time period and Nations,” said Director and executive producer Peter Berg.

Article continues after ad

“I knew what I didn’t know, and she was extremely valuable in helping us all make sure that we did get it right. We’re very mindful of how important it is that all of these different groups are honored, that our research and depictions are accurate.”

Netflix

Part of O’Keefe’s job was to ensure “the director and all departments are provided with the accurate information so that different Tribal cultures are not borrowed or mixed together to portray some kind of a hodgepodge of cultures that have nothing to do with the Tribe being portrayed.”

Article continues after ad

“I had Tribal experts read through the script to give advice on any changes that should be made to the script. When Native language was involved or changed, that usually happened on set,” O’Keefe explained.

Article continues after ad

While American Primeval may be carefully considered, it’s still television. However, when it comes to the violence portrayed in the show, O’Keefe would say it wasn’t enough.

“As far as the violence in the show, after reading historical accounts of what happened to Native people of that time period, the violence in American Primeval is tame,” she said.

Article continues after ad

American Primeval is available to stream on Netflix now. For more, take a look at our guide to the best Western TV shows. You can also see what’s going on with new shows and movies to come, like Yellowstone 1944 and Horzion: An American Saga – Part 2.