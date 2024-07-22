Scariest movie ever made that leaves viewers “physically ill” isn’t even a horror

Sometimes, humans are the terrifying monsters of all. If you need proof, then look no further than the scariest movie ever made – and it’s not even a horror.

Right now, Longlegs is currently dominating the genre, dividing audiences with its ambiguous ending, which ties in elements of the supernatural.

Though it’s been hailed by some as the “scariest movie of the decade,” there are numerous horror flicks more fearsome than the Nicolas Cage hit.

One such movie is Irréversible, a 2002 French thriller by the provocative auteur and king of extreme cinema, Gaspar Noé. Before we get into it, let it be known that some may find the following distressing.

Even those who enjoy nasty, disturbing content find this film hard to stomach (myself included), with some saying they were left feeling “physically ill” after watching it.

For the uninitiated, Irréversible is as revolutionary as it is harrowing, telling the story of a brutal rape and its aftermath in reverse chronological order.

The opening sequence, which plays out like one continuous shot, shows a man named the Butcher ​– the lead character of Noé’s debut I Stand Alone – admitting to sexually assaulting his own daughter.

Nothing can prepare you for what comes next – a dizzying sequence of anger and anguish, culminating in a man’s jaw being broken to pieces with a fire extinguisher (in graphic, stomach-churning detail).

But the scene that caused the most controversy, including mass walkouts at its Cannes premiere and numerous bans, is a 10-minute rape involving a woman named Alex (Monica Bellucci).

It’s up there with one of the most difficult-to-watch scenes ever put to the screen, and many movie lovers agree.

Over on Reddit, one viewer said it left them “physically ill,” writing, “I am very late to the party but finally I watched the movie Irreversible…

“I watch gore movies, I watch horror movies, but this is the only movie that filled me with despair and hatred so hard that the inside of my hands went numb and tingly as well as my feet.

“It was either a panic attack or physical anger. Either way, I watched a movie that was so real, cruel, yet I have nothing but praise for it.”

They went on to say that it’s one of the few movies that they “loved” but also can’t recommend to friends and family.

Others agreed with their hypothesis, with one replying, “This is a hard one to watch… they made it too real and I have a hard time keeping it on.”

Another explained how the score only adds to a sense of unease, writing, “During the opening 10/15 minute journey through the bowels of the S&M club, the soundtrack utilizes drone score typically used for crowd control which induces nausea.”

In a separate Reddit thread, a 17-year-old commenter asked about Irréversible after their mom recommended waiting until they were a few years older, to which another replied, “It’s pretty horrible, even for seasoned filmgoers.

“The infamous tunnel scene is bad enough but the first 45 minutes is filled with some of the most intensely graphic sex, drugs, and violence you’re likely to ever see in a mainstream film.

“I watched it at your age but honestly looking back I don’t think I was emotionally equipped to handle it to its full extent. You’ll still get something out of it, but I absolutely do not recommend watching it with anyone else.”

Another outright said, “I dont think it’s suitable for a 17-year-old. It’s very traumatic, with the rape scene being one of the most brutal sequences ever put on screen.”

If you’ve ready all that and still want to give it a go (or a rewatch), Irréversible is available to stream on BFI Player Classics via Prime Video.

