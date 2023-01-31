Ironheart series star Zoe Terakes “deeply grateful” to be first trans actor in MCU

The upcoming Marvel series Ironheart will feature the MCU’s first trans actor, with the star in question Zoe Terakes recently chatting about their excitement to be a part of the project and the importance of representing and including the trans community in the MCU.

The MCU has faced major criticism over the years for its lack of inclusivity and diversity when it comes to casting and characters. While recent films such as Black Panther, Shang-Chi and The Eternals have introduced more people of color as well as LGBTQ+ characters and actors, the upcoming Ironheart series is set to take another big leap for the franchises.

Zoe Terakes, best known for playing Reb Keane in the Australian series Wentworth, will be the first trans actor to have a major role in an MCU project.

Zoe Terakes talks being the first trans actor in the MCU

In an interview with Collider, Keane spoke about the significance of their casting in Ironheart and how it feels to be the one pioneering this change for trans actors in the MCU.

“I think as trans people, growing up I didn’t get to see myself anywhere, so I didn’t really know that I existed. And especially not in a superhero show or movie. And so I think I just feel deeply grateful and moved that little trans kids and trans teens have something to look at and to know they exist and to know that they can have superpowers, and that that’s where we belong.”

Keane then goes on to add that, “we don’t just belong in trauma stories on the fringes dying in things, you know? We belong there with the big guys. So yeah, it meant a lot to me.”

And while Keane’s role is still very much a mystery – as is the way with all upcoming Marvel projects – these comments do hint at the possibility that they may be playing some sort of hero or will have powers in the Ironheart series.

