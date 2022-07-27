Ironheart: Release window, cast, plot & everything we know

Lucy-Jo Finnighan . Last updated: Jul 27, 2022

From its release date to cast, plot, and other details, here’s everything we know about the debut of Marvel’s newest superhero: Ironheart.

Marvel Studios is suiting up for their next batch of superhero projects, and on their roster is the new original series Ironheart, which was announced back in December 2020.

This new six-part series will be part of the MCU’s Phase Five, and fully introduce audiences to Riri Williams, the titular Ironheart.

While we know that Chinaka Hodge, who has previously written for projects like Snowpiercer, will be the series head writer, not much other information is present. But when is the release date, and who is Ironheart?

Ironheart release date: When is it coming out?

Ironheart is due for release in Fall 2023 on Disney+. Its release window was announced by Kevin Feige during Marvel’s panel at San Diego Comic-Con, but no specific date was given.

We’ll update this space upon further announcements.

Ironheart cast: Who’s in it?

The show will star Dominique Thorne as the titular hero. She is most well known from If Beale Street Could Talk, and by the time of the show’s release, we will already have seen her in the MCU at least once before, as she will be featuring in the Black Panther sequel, Wakanda Forever, where we can see her potentially building her trademark suit.

Lyric Ross, who stars in This Is Us, will also be joining the cast as Natalie, though whether she is playing the best friend version or the A.I. version – those who know, know – is yet to be confirmed.

Anthony Ramos has also been confirmed in the cast, as an unknown character.

Ironheart plot: What is it about?

The show will be based on a series of comics released in 2016, by writer Brian Michael Bendis and artist Mike Deodato.

The show will likely serve as the origin story for Riri Williams as she becomes the hero Ironheart, after building her own Iron Man suit by reverse engineering some of Tony Stark’s original technology.

Marvel Comics The show will likely follow the origin of Riri Williams’ Ironheart.

In the comics, Williams is a braniac 15-year-old MIT student, though her specific origin is yet to be confirmed for the show. The MCU has a habit of rewriting their heroes’ origins, so nothing is set in stone for this show.

This is already evident in how in the comics, Stark was actually Williams’ mentor, which seems unlikely due to his death in Avengers: Endgame. Due to William’s recent appearance in the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer, perhaps the genius Shuri will be taking on the mentor role, though in the comics the pair often struggled to see eye-to-eye.

Ironheart trailer: Is there a trailer, and where can I watch it?

At the time of writing, there’s no trailer for Ironheart. As filming only began in June, we likely won’t see any footage until the end of the year, if not the beginning of 2023.

However, you can see Dominique Thorne’s Riri Williams forging her “Ironheart” in the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer.

This article will be updated as we find out more.