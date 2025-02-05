Invincible Season 3 title cards promise the most terrifying storyline yet

Invincible Season 3 is days away, and if the reviews are anything to go by, we’re in for a treat.

Our own Cameron Frew wrote in his Invincible Season 3 review that it “retains its title as the greatest superhero show on television, with the series entering a dark, cataclysmic stretch that will change everything.”

However, he also claimed that “the best is yet to come – as are its worst horrors,” which got me thinking… what are the horrors yet to come? Well, the b*stard won’t tell me – probably because there are Amazon snipers in position, ready to take him out if he breathes even a word about the upcoming show.

Article continues after ad

So, as he’s not… invincible (haha!) and afraid of an Amazon Prime delivery to the head, I’m left clueless. Or am I?

Invincible War

You see, on the Invincible subreddit, someone shared the Season 3 title cards, and I noticed something about them that might just spoil the horrors ahead. So, if spoilers are your Kryptonite (or whatever the Viltrumite equivalent is), fly away while you still can.

Article continues after ad

Ok, now the spoiler-phobes are gone we can get into it. Each of the Season 3 title cards uses different colors. On the surface, this is unusual because Season 1 used simple blue and yellow (the colors of Mark’s first suit), while Season 2’s cards slowly turned black and blue, reflecting Mark’s darkening outlook and teasing his second blue suit.

Article continues after ad

As you’d expect then, Episode 1 starts with a black and blue card, and it seems very likely that this is when Mark will first slip on his new emo pajamas. But what’s going on with the other multicolored cards? Is Mark going to be changing costume every other episode?

Well, no. I think these cards are teasing the Invincible War. This horrifying event was caused by Angstrom Levy invading Mark’s universe with a dozen evil Invincibles. Each of these Anti-Marks is just as powerful as our titular hero, but unlike Mark-Prime, they aren’t afraid to kill and cause chaos (we won’t spoil the atrocities they commit).

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

I think this because if you look carefully, you’ll notice the Season 3 title cards use the same colors as the Legion of Anti-Marks. The only question is, will they arrive in Season 3 or might we see them in Season 4? I’d ask Cameron, but he’s still not talking… probably because of that red dot on his forehead.

Looking for more Invincible Season 3 predictions? We have you covered, but that’s not all. We’ve also got an Invincible cast guide that’s so thorough it’ll bring you to tears.