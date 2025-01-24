Invincible Season 3 is righting the wrongs of last year’s split-release – and, as an extra bonus, you’ll get to watch more than one episode when it drops on Prime Video.

Let me be clear: Invincible Season 2 was incredible, and it set the stage for the third season to blow our socks off (according to Robert Kirkman, every episode will feel like a finale).

However, Amazon has clearly listened to our biggest frustration: it shouldn’t have been split into two parts and released months apart. Thankfully, Season 3 is rectifying the streaming service’s error.

We’re less than two weeks away from Episode 1 – but you better clear your calendar that day, because you’ll have more to watch than you expected.

When is Invincible Season 3 Episode 1 out?

Invincible Season 3 Episode 1 will drop on Prime Video at 12am PT/3am ET on Thursday, February 6, 2025. You can check other time zones below:

5am Brazil

8am UK

9am Central European Summer Time

1:30pm India Standard Time

7pm Australia

9pm New Zealand

Here’s the bonus: Episodes 2 and 3 are also dropping on February 6, so get yourself comfy and prepare for back-to-back Invincible.

How many episodes are there?

There are eight episodes in Invincible Season 3, which is the same as Seasons 1 and 2.

Speaking in a featurette for Season 2, Kirkman explained: “I think that there’s so many pieces that have been put in place in Season 2 that we’re going to build on in Season 3 and so many different ways that we’re going to expand the show and push the show even further.

“We want every episode to feel like it’s a finale. Season 3 is an absolutely huge season with so many crazy things that you won’t expect. And where we leave things at the end of Season 3… oh my god, I cannot wait for people to see that stuff.”

Amazon hasn’t released any episode titles, so keep your eyes peeled for any updates.

Season 3 release schedule

Unlike Season 2, all eight episodes of Invincible Season 3 will be released weekly (excluding the premiere, which will include three episodes). You can check out the schedule below:

Episode 1: February 6

Episode 2: February 6

Episode 3: February 6

Episode 4: February 13

Episode 5: February 20

Episode 6: February 27

Episode 7: March 6

Episode 8: March 13

What will happen in Invincible Season 3?

Two major events are expected to happen in Season 3: the Invincible War and the arrival of Conquest, a brutal Viltrumite soldier.

The latter plot point was teased by Anissa in Season 2, when she told Mark: “Soon, another will come, and if he finds you still resistant to your destiny, he will demonstrate the error of your ways and this whole planet will pay the price. I pray you come to your senses before then.”

Also, Breaking Bad star Jonathan Banks just joined the cast in a “redacted” role, and he fits the bill for Conquest (as for what he does… no spoilers).

I won’t go into too many details about the Invincible War (it’s kind of what it sounds like though, after Angstrom Levy’s multiverse shenanigans). And, most importantly, Mark will get his blue suit.

“Going into the third season, it seemed like a good time to bring a new Mark to the forefront after everything he’s been through in Season 2. He’s in a different headspace and that gets reflected in his costume,” Kirkman told Variety.

“Anyone who has read the comic book series knows the blue suit era of Invincible is the darkest and the most intense, and there’s a lot of really big things that are around the blue suit.”

How to watch Invincible

Invincible Season 3 will be exclusively available on Prime Video, just like Seasons 1 and 2.

Until it premieres on February 6 (unless you’re able to watch it early), check out our ranking of the strongest Invincible characters and the latest updates with the Invincible movie.