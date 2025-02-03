One of the best TV shows on Amazon Prime Video returns this week

It’s a good week to be an Amazon Prime Video subscriber: the best superhero TV show is days away from its highly anticipated return, and it’s dropping with an extra bonus.

It’s a big year for superhero fans. After its pared-back slate in 2024, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is coming in hot with three big-screen releases: Captain America: Brave New World, Thunderbolts, and Fantastic Four: The First Steps.

That’s before we get to Disney Plus shows like Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, not to mention the proper launch of James Gunn’s DCU with Superman.

However, they’ll all play second fiddle to the best show on Amazon. That’s right, Invincible Season 3 is almost here.

Invincible Season 3 premieres this week

Invincible Season 3 will finally premiere on Thursday, February 6 – and the first three episodes are dropping all at once, so make sure you clear some time in your schedule.

Season 2 was largely acclaimed, but it was also widely criticized for its split into two parts across 2023 and 2024, especially with just four episodes in each half.

Speaking to Variety, Kirkman acknowledged that people “didn’t care for it”, despite his earlier belief that people would need a break after the ending of Season 2 Part 1 (Omni-Man and Mark’s fight against the Viltrumites on Thraxa).

“I understand that when you’re enjoying a thing and it gets taken away and given back to you at a later date – not the best. But it was a necessity for the production of Season 2,” he explained.

“Overall, I think it went well. The response to the last half of Season 2 has very much been, ‘Wish there hadn’t been a split, love the last half of Season 2.’ We’re still hitting number one on the Amazon platform. I don’t think it caused any real, lasting detriment to the show. But, you live and learn so we’ll have to see how things go moving forward.”

Barring disaster, Kirkman has committed to shorter gaps between Invincible’s seasons. It’s already been renewed for Season 4 (Kirkman says it could go for as long as eight seasons), so we could be looking at one season per year until it ends.

