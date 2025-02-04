Invincible maintains historic record with Season 3 after rave reviews

“Peak remains peak” with Invincible Season 3, maintaining the show’s extraordinary record with its first glowing reviews.

Invincible is the best superhero show on TV right now, it’s that simple. From the moment Omni-Man ripped through the Guardians in the first episode, it was clear Robert Kirkman and co. were operating on another level.

It’s gone from strength to strength. Season 1 was a brutal, extraordinary debut that instantly forged a place next to The Boys and the output of the MCU, and Season 2 (forgiving its split into two parts) upped the emotional ante.

Article continues after ad

The third season drops this week (with the first three episodes all at once), and let’s just say: you won’t be disappointed.

Invincible Season 3 gets 100% Rotten Tomatoes score

Invincible Season 3 is sitting at 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. That means every season of the series has debuted with a perfect score (after more reviews came in, Season 1’s rating dipped… to 98%).

Article continues after ad

Those are unprecedented numbers. Let’s look at some other shows: Daredevil, easily the most acclaimed Marvel TV show, was given a 99% score for Season 1, 81% for Season 2, and 97% for Season 3. The Boys’ Rotten Tomatoes scores range from 85% to 95%. WandaVision has a 92% score.

Article continues after ad

You could say Invincible is… Invincible. If its score hasn’t convinced you, you should read our Season 3 review.

“With Season 3, Invincible retains its title as the greatest superhero show on television, with the series entering a dark, cataclysmic stretch that will change everything. Just think, the best is yet to come – as are its worst horrors,” we wrote.

Make sure you know exactly when it drops with our Invincible Season 3 release time & schedule guide. Until then, check out our ranking of Invincible’s strongest characters, and if you want to jump ahead, you can read the Invincible comics for free. You can also keep tabs on 2025’s TV show releases with our calendar.

Article continues after ad