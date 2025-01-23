Invincible Season 3 may have just revealed its Conquest casting and it’s perfect 

While we don’t know for certain that Invincible Season 3 will introduce Conquest, it seems incredibly likely – and a Breaking Bad star may have been chosen to bring him to life.

In Invincible Season 2, Mark had a terrifying encounter with Anissa, a brutal Viltrumite Empire sent to Earth to check on his progress (remember, Kregg forced him to prepare the planet for their rule) and convince him to join the Empire.

It didn’t go well. She flung Mark around like a wet tracksuit before issuing a chilling warning: “Soon, another will come, and if he finds you still resistant to your destiny, he will demonstrate the error of your ways and this whole planet will pay the price. I pray you come to your senses before then.”

His name is (probably) Conquest, a Viltrumite who relishes his namesake – let’s just say, there will be blood.

This Breaking Bad star may be Conquest in Invincible Season 3

Image Comics/AMC

Jonathan Banks, best known for playing Mike Ehrmantraut in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, could be voicing Conquest in Invincible Season 3.

Of the nine actors who’ve joined the cast, seven star’s roles have been confirmed:

Aaron Paul as Powerplex

Kate Mara as Becky Duvall

Christian Convery as Oliver

Simu Liu as Multi-Paul

Xolo Maridueña as Dropkick/Fightmaster

Tzi Ma as Mr. Liu

John DiMaggio as The Elephant

That leaves two: Doug Bradley (who played Pinhead in the Hellraiser movies) and Jonathan Banks, and both roles have been redacted. Of course, Bradley could be playing him – but as several fans have pointed out, his voice doesn’t feel like a match for Conquest (there’s a chance he could be playing Brit).

Take one look at Conquest, and Banks’ voice just makes sense. It would also make sense why that role would be redacted, as it has major implications for Season 3’s story (as previous leaks indicated).

“Mike is the big C for sure. Great casting honestly, I can hear it now,” one fan wrote. “Wow, I never imagined Jonathan Banks for the big C but that will be insane,” another commented. “Thought it would be Jeffrey Dean Morgan but Jonathan is a much more inspired casting and gets me even more excited,” a third added.

Don’t worry, because I’m betting Jeffrey Dean Morgan has been cast in Invincible as an even bigger villain – but that’s a story for another day.

Until it premieres on February 6 (unless you're able to watch it early), check out our ranking of the strongest Invincible characters, how Season 3 will solve the show's biggest problem, and the latest updates with the Invincible movie.