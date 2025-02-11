Invincible Season 3 Episode 4 will include a pivotal story from the comics you can’t miss

Invincible has released a teaser trailer for Season 3 Episode 4, set to follow Mark to a strange and desolate place – and, if it sticks to the comics, there will be huge clues for the show’s future.

The opening episodes of Invincible’s third season were huge; Mark parted ways with Cecil after discovering his work with Darkwing II and the ReAnimen, Oliver murdered the Mauler Twins, and Mark and Eve finally got together.

Thanks to Season 3’s episode titles (and some leaked casting), we have a pretty good idea of what’s coming over the next few weeks. Let’s just say, if you thought Mark’s beatdown of Angstrom Levy was bad, you haven’t seen anything yet.

Article continues after ad

Ahead of Episode 4, Amazon has released a brief teaser – and fans have already worked out what’s going to happen. Spoilers to follow!

Invincible Season 3 Episode 4 will reveal King Immortal

In the teaser (which is less than 25 seconds long), we see two figures on some sort of hoverpad, someone dressed like a king, enormous explosions across an unknown planet, and Mark saying, “Ok, how can I help?”

Article continues after ad

This appears to be adapting Issue #54 of the main Invincible comic, which follows Mark as he accompanies Dropkick and Fightmaster (who stole the Declaration of Independence in Episode 1) more than 200 years into the future.

Article continues after ad

They give vague details about why they need his help. “Millions of lives are at stake,” they tell him in the comic, adding, “We need you to fight our king… he’s lost his mind.”

It’s revealed that their king is the Immortal, who’s become a ruthless tyrant since he was left in charge of Earth.

That’s all I’m going to tell you for now… apart from this: the Immortal says some really important things that are easy to miss, so when he’s talking, make sure you’re listening.

Article continues after ad

“Oh my God, is this the story I think it is? I’ve been waiting for this plot line ever since the series began,” one fan wrote on Reddit. “Holy, that pic of King Immortal goes ridiculously hard,” another commented.

Article continues after ad

“I think this is a VERY important episode, at least compared to how it was handled in the comics. Mark has to put his own morals to the test for the first time,” a third fan teased.

Article continues after ad

Make sure you know exactly when new episodes drop with our Invincible Season 3 release time & schedule guide. Until then, our ranking of Invincible’s strongest characters, and our breakdown of the Invincible cast so far.

You can also find out how to read the Invincible comics for free, read our breakdown of the show’s soundtrack, and keep up with Season 3 with our recaps of Episode 1, Episode 2, and Episode 3.