Invincible Season 3 Episode 3 recap: It’s the moment you’ve been waiting for

Get excited, because fans have been waiting a long time for this: in Invincible Season 3 Episode 3, Mark gets his blue suit.

It’s been a fast-paced start to the third season of Invincible. In Episode 1, Mark trained with Cecil, Oliver got his powers, and Invincible and Eve teamed up (despite tension between them) to save the Guardians from Doc Seismic, before Cecil sent in Dark Wing II and the ReAnimen to help.

Mark didn’t like that, not one bit. In Episode 2, he violently confronted Cecil, vowing to kill him if he came anywhere near his family again. This also caused the Guardians to split up. However, there was a silver lining: Mark and Eve finally got together.

Beyond Episode 3’s breathtaking opening (reminiscent of Bill and Frank in The Last of Us), it has a big turning point for Mark. Just look at the episode’s title: ‘You Want A Real Costume, Right?’

The heartbreaking story of Magmaniac and Tether Tyrant

Season 3 Episode 3 has an unexpected, but welcome opening sequence. It focuses on the plight of Magmaniac and Tether Tyrant, a gay couple who turn their backs on crime to try and make an honest living after they’re nearly caught robbing a bank.

It goes well… at first. They eventually need more money, but they can’t find another job. They get fired from their job flipping burgers, and then they end up getting evicted, leaving them poor, begging, and sleeping on the streets.

They have no choice: they need to rob the bank. Only this time, Invincible stops them – and they can’t hide from him, especially when he has Oliver’s help.

Just as Tether Tyrant is about to punch Oliver, he realizes he’s just a kid. It stops him in his tracks, giving Invincible an opportunity to knock him out of the way. As he lies unconscious on the ground, the last petal falls from their flower; the last breath of their innocence.

Debbie scolds Oliver for disobeying her. Privately, Mark admits that he should train him to use his powers, because expecting him not to fly and fight is “unrealistic.”

Amber returns

Prime Video

Eve bumps into Amber at college. It’s a little awkward at first, until they go for a coffee… and Eve confesses she’s dating Mark.

Amber doesn’t mind – in fact, she’s happy for them. “I’m glad it didn’t happen the next day, but honestly, I always wondered if you two would get together after we broke up,” she says. “Seriously, Mark and I… our worlds were too different. But you and him, it’s where you both live.”

Eve says it feels “exciting but comfortable”, and Amber tells her about her new boyfriend.

The ex-Guardians find a new HQ

Prime Video

Rex and co. return to their base on the bridge after quitting the Guardians. He offers Rae the opportunity to pick a room before anyone else, and they pop into his old (and very) messy room.

She reminisces about her early days as a superhero, and Rex reveals that he was sold off by his parents “for the price of a steak dinner… so I got scientists instead, the same ones who caught me open and grafted sh*t up and down my nervous system.”

As Bulletproof points out, the team needs a new name if they’re not the Guardians, but they can’t decide (Rex offers some abysmal suggestions). Eve flies in to say hello and reveals she’s moving back in with her parents.

Titan returns

Prime Video

While Multi-Paul is locked up (we see Tether Tyrant and Magmaniac being escorted to their cells), Titan has a meeting with Mr Liu, the leader of a crime syndicate known as the Order. He wants Titan to get Multi-Paul out; he seized Machine Head’s empire, so he’s inherited his obligations.

Titan says he isn’t interested in the Order. “Multi-Paul got himself into this mess, so he can get himself out,” he tells him. Isotope warns him that their lives could become incredibly difficult if they don’t comply with Mr Liu’s demands, so Titan reluctantly agrees to help him.

Mark trains Oliver… and gets the blue suit

Prime Video

Mark and Oliver take flight together. Oliver wants to learn to fight, but Mark wants to focus on flying first.

They stop by Art’s shop to get him a costume, but there’s a problem: he wants to call himself Kid Omni-Man. Mark explains how their dad did terrible things on Earth, so that name carries too much baggage. Oliver thinks he could help people forgive Omni-Man, but Mark says it’s too soon.

And then we get the moment you’ve been waiting for: Mark gets his blue suit. “I dunno, feels a little serious,” he says, but before he can think about it too much, they fly off to stop Kursk and Furnace from attacking the prison. Mark tells Oliver to watch from a distance, but he can’t help himself – and he ends up getting knocked out.

Mark makes light work of the villains. Thankfully, Oliver is okay. “You didn’t save one for me?” he says, which angers Mark. “You either listen or go home,” he tells him.

Debbie tells Paul the truth

Prime Video

We catch up with Debbie and Paul on another date. “After our last date, I didn’t think I was getting another,” she says, but Paul isn’t upset – he appreciates everything she’s gone through. Debbie makes a big decision: she tells Paul everything; Nolan being Omni-Man, Mark being Invincible, the works.

It intimidates him, mainly because he feels like he’s not equipped for that sort of family. Debbie comforts him, and he smiles.

Back at home, Mark and Oliver arrive as Debbie and Paul are kissing on the couch. It quickly becomes clear that Paul knows everything, and to make matters worse, the media are referring to Invincible as “Invinciboy” after spotting his new suit.

Meanwhile, Eve delivers an ultimatum to her parents: they need to accept her powers, but she won’t use them in their company. “I’m tired of feeling like a freak and a failure every time I come home,” she says, and they agree to her terms.

She flies over to see Mark and tell him the good news. Mark tells her about her day with Oliver. “I don’t think I can do this. How can I be a son, a brother, a boyfriend, and a superhero all at the same time? I’m just gonna let everyone down again,” he says, but Eve assures him she’s there to support him.

Nearby, an orb hovers in the trees recording their whole conversation – but we don’t know who it belongs too.

The Mauler Twins are back… temporarily

Prime Video

The Mauler Twins break into a nuclear base, attracting the attention of the Guardians. The Immortal mostly holds his own against them, but the other heroes struggle; one of the Maulers even fires an electric blast into the Shadow-Verse.

Mark sees it on the news, and even though he doesn’t work for Cecil, he still wants to help. As soon as Oliver finds out, he flies over to help. “You guys are in big trouble,” he tells them.

Between punches, they manage to fire the rocket. Mark tells Oliver to go home while he chases after it – of course, he doesn’t do as he’s told. “We don’t usually murder children, but there’s always a first time,” the twins tell him.

Oliver doesn’t hold back. With one punch, he shatters one of the twins’ jaws, and then he flies straight through the other one, killing him instantly. “That’s what happens when you’re a bad guy,” he says, before uppercutting the remaining twin’s head off, Mortal Kombat-style.

Oliver is truly Kid Omni-Man

Prime Video

Cecil arrives and tries to comfort Oliver, before Mark swoops in and grabs him by the neck. “I’m just here to clean up your brother’s mess. Looks like you’ve been training him in the family business,” Cecil says.

Mark looks down and sees the Maulers’ bodies, before ordering Oliver to the sky. He doesn’t understand why Mark is so angry; he killed the bad guys, they won’t be able to hurt anyone else ever again, what’s the problem?

Oliver flies away in tears, but Mark catches him. “I get that you didn’t mean to murder the Maulers… but you can’t just kill people and pretend it’s no big deal… life is precious, we don’t just take it,” he says. “It’s not precious, people kill each other all the time and most people aren’t special like us. They’re just normal,” Oliver replies. “Do you ever think that maybe dad was right?”

Later, Mark confides in Eve. She says he’s just a kid, but Mark is scared; he wasn’t remorseful for his actions, unlike him when he killed Angstrom Levy. Mark also apologizes to his mom about his reaction to Paul, and she says sorry for not speaking to him about it first.

Before the episode ends, Debbie tries to get through to Oliver. “Think about all the other people on this planet. They all have friends and families who’d be sad if they die, so just because you don’t know those people, it doesn’t make their lives less important,” she tells him, and even though the Maulers didn’t have anyone, he says he understands.

Mark spots the same orb from earlier floating outside, but he’s able to catch it. In the post-credits scene, we see someone watching the recording. “Such a happy family,” someone says… and it sounds a lot like Angstrom.

