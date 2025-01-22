There’s one way to watch Invincible Season 3 early but you need to be quick

Invincible Season 3 is coming to Prime Video in two weeks – but if you can’t wait that long, there’s one way you can watch the first two episodes before anyone else.

Invincible Season 2 was… emotional. Mark reunited with Omni-Man, only to discover he had a new half-brother, Oliver (who’s half-Viltrumite, half-Thraxan). He also met and took a brutal beating from Anissa, an agent of the Viltrum Empire sent to check in on his progress with, you know, conquering the planet.

And that was before he had to deal with Angstrom Levy, a portal-hopping madman hellbent on making Mark pay for his gruesome deformity and the cruelty of Invincible and Omni-Man across the multiverse. Oh, and Atom Eve from the future told Mark that she loved him.

In other words, Season 3 has a lot on its plate (according to Robert Kirkman, every episode will feel like a finale). It’s one of the biggest TV shows of 2025 – and you can watch it early.

Invincible Season 3 is screening early at Alamo Drafthouse theaters

You can watch the first two episodes of Invincible Season 3 at Alamo Drafthouse theaters on February 4, 2025 – but tickets are being snapped up fast, so check your local cinema to see if any are still available.

“Join us for a Free Victory Screening of the first two episodes of Invincible Season 3, and see it before it premieres on Prime Video on February 6,” the website explains.

“Plus, enjoy our special menu items – The Hot BM, The Dupli-Kate Burger, The Viltrumite Vegan Burger, Allen’s Alien Fried Pickles, The Atom Eve, and Rex Splode in Your Mouth – exclusive to this event. All you have to do to secure your seat is buy a small food and beverage voucher redeemable toward food and non-alcoholic drinks at the show.”

If you’re not a Victory member, it’s completely free to join: just give your name and email and you can enjoy all of the benefits, like other special events, free food, and other surprises.

Don’t worry if you can’t get tickets, though. Invincible Season 3 premieres on February 6, and the first three episodes are dropping at the same time, so it won’t be long until you get to experience it yourself.

Until then, check out our ranking of the strongest Invincible characters, how Season 3 will solve the show's biggest problem, and the latest updates with the Invincible movie.