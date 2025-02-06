Amazon accidentally leaks 2 huge roles in Invincible Season 3 and you should be excited

Invincible Season 3 has just dropped its first three episodes on Prime Video, and thanks to the streaming platform’s X-Ray feature, fans have already uncovered the casting of two secret roles.

Shortly before the third season’s release, the show’s social media accounts announced a slew of new characters joining the Invincible cast, including Powerplex (Aaron Paul), Multi-Paul (Simu Liu), and Oliver Grayson (voiced by Christian Convery after the character’s brief appearance in Season 2).

However, two stars’ roles were redacted: Jonathan Banks of Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul fame, and Doug Bradley, best known for playing Pinhead in the Hellraiser movies.

Naturally, this sparked a lot of speculation among fans – and now, we know exactly who they’re playing.

Conquest and Brit are coming in Invincible Season 3

Image Comics

According to Prime Video, Jonathan Banks will play Conquest and Doug Bradley will portray Brit in Invincible Season 3.

These are big roles, albeit for different reasons. Brit made his comics debut three months after Invincible, appearing in three one-shots written by Robert Kirkman (interestingly, these feature the first canonical appearances of Donald and Cecil). He eventually got his own series, which lasted 12 issues, before he appeared in a six-issue Guardians of the Globe mini-series in 2010.

I won’t go into too many details about him, but he would rank among the strongest characters in Invincible, on account of the fact he’s completely invulnerable (but not immortal).

And then there’s Conquest. Remember how Anissa warned Mark that “soon another will come, and if he finds you still resistant to your destiny, he will demonstrate the error of your ways and this whole planet will pay the price”? Yeah, this is that guy.

Again, I won’t divulge any spoilers about what happens. He’s a big, scary Viltrumite with an appetite for violence – and Mark’s encounter with him has enormous consequences for the story. Both characters aren’t expected to appear until the back-half of Season 3 (probably Episodes 7 and 8).

