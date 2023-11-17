Invincible Season 2 Episode 3: Who is the narrator?

Invincible Season 2 shakes up the show’s storytelling with a narrator in Episode 3 – but who is he?

Narration is one of the most contentious tropes in movies & TV. Sometimes it’s masterfully employed; can you imagine The Shawshank Redemption without the smooth-like-whisky musings of Morgan Freeman’s Red, or the fizzed-up opening of Goodfellas without Ray Liotta’s Henry Hill saying, “As far back as I can remember, I always wanted to be a gangster.”

Other times, it’s useless or straight-up annoying – for example, Harrison Ford’s rightfully binned voiceover in one of the umpteen Blade Runner cuts.

Early on in Episode 3 of Invincible Season 2, the show introduces a surprise narrator to whisk audiences away from an intimate moment – so, who are they? Mild spoilers to follow…

Who is the narrator in Invincible Season 2 Episode 3?

Invincible Season 2 Episode 3 is narrated by Paul F. Tompkins.

His voice comes in as Amber and Mark are about to have sex for the first time. “Perhaps it’s time to give Amber and Mark some privacy and turn our attention to the stars,” he says, before the episode pivots to Allen the Alien.

Tompkins is a renowned comedian and actor, known for his performance as Mr. Peanutbutter in Bojack Horseman as well as his work on Best Week Ever, There Will Be Blood, Rutherford Falls, The Great North, and appearances on the Comedy Bang Bang podcast.

As for why Robert Kirkman chose to divert the viewer’s eyes from Amber and Mark, he explained to Variety: “That’s kind of done for comedic effect. We got the great Paul F. Tompkins in there, you know: ‘Dear viewer, we must look away!’

“To a certain extent, I think it’s commentary on the American sensibility. We are a Puritan-founded nation that will allow insane violence on TV, but if you start showing nudity, it’s like, top three quarters of a buttocks and a lot of rotating sexual position so that no one’s in one position for any length of time. Also, I don’t think nudity looks great in animation.”

Invincible Season 2 Episodes 1-3 are available to stream on Prime Video now, which you can sign up for here. Check out our other coverage below:

