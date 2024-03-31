Invincible quietly recasts notable villain amid controversies

Invincible has made a significant but quiet change to its Season 2 cast as one of the show’s smaller villains have been replaced.

Invincible, the Amazon Prime Video original superhero series, has seen its fair share of villains from Omi-Man to Angstrom Levy.

But it seems like one of the series’ mini bosses in D.A. Sinclair has been quietly recast as the character’s actor has been embroiled in a ton of scandal.

The madman genius was first voiced by Ezra Miller in Season 1 but, as fans saw Sinclair’s reappearance into the story in this week’s episode “I’m Not Going Anywhere,” Miller has been recast.

Article continues after ad

The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed that Sinclair will now be voiced by Eric Bauza, who has a ton of voice work credits to his name including Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Rick & Morty, and the newly released X-Men ’97.

Miller’s recasting shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone who has been keeping up with the actor’s dalliances in the public eye.

Article continues after ad

Earlier last year they were put under scrutiny while trying to promote The Flash movie as they continued to cause havoc while in public.