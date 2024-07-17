Amazon Studios’ Invincible series was snubbed in almost every category for the 2024 Emmys, receiving just a single nomination.

Despite garnering critical acclaim, Invincible‘s first season did not receive any Emmy nominations in 2021 – not even for Outstanding Animated Program. Nominees for the Television Academy‘s 2024 ceremony show history somewhat repeating itself.

Once again, the Emmys snubbed Invincible in the Animated Program category, with this year’s nominees including all of the following shows: Blue Eye Samurai, Bob’s Burgers, Scavengers Reign, The Simpsons, and X-Men ’97.

The Academy did recognize Invincible Season 2 for one category, though, as Sterling K. Brown who played Angstrom Levy scored a nomination for Best Character Voice-Over Performance.

Amazon Studios Deborah Grayson (Sandra Oh) and Angstrom Levy (Sterling K. Brown)

While fans of the animated series are thrilled for Brown, many can’t believe Invincible hasn’t garnered more Emmy nominations.

“Honestly surprised that it hasn’t gotten more,” one person replied to a DiscussingFilm post about this year’s nominees.

Someone else wrote: “I can’t believe that’s their first-ever nomination. Should have definitely received a nomination before this.”

However, other fans seem less surprised by the news, arguing that Invincible Season 2 didn’t live up to the standards set by Season 1. And some pointed out the steep competition this time around.

One such reply reads: “Tbh not shocked… even though it did a great job of setting S3 and the parallels between [Invincible] and his father. But it wasn’t better than X-Men 97, Scavengers Reign, or Blue Eye Samurai.”

Amazon’s Invincible series will have a chance to win its first Emmy award during the 76th Annual Primetime Emmys, which will air live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, September 15 at 8:00 PM ET.