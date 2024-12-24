Invincible creator reveals show may take over a decade to finish

If Invincible creator Robert Kirkman had his way, we would have fresh new episodes of Invincible hitting our screens for quite some time in order to give the show the time it needs to finish.

Based on the comic series by Robert Kirkman and Ryan Ottley, the excellent adult animated series Invincible premiered on Amazon Prime Video back in 2021. It’s become so popular, in fact, that even its side characters have started to get their own spinoff series… it’s a world with a lot to explore, and a wide fan base to explore it with.

Article continues after ad

With that rich world in mind, Kirkman finally revealed his ideal overarching plan for the series adaptation. According to him, the show could take anywhere from 7 to 10 seasons to wrap if Amazon decides to follow their plan for it. That’d mean at least another decade of Invincible.

Invincible creator reveals show has several more seasons planned

In the interview with Collider (from their Inside Hollywood panel), Kirkman admitted that, ideally, the adaptation’s run would take the lead of its comic origins. “The way Simon and I have mapped out, where we would kinda follow the comic and where the breaks would be, roughly eight seasons,” he says.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Kirkman admits there’s a little bit of flexibility in that plan, adding “Could be seven, could be ten.” When asked by moderator Steve Weintraub to confirm if a 7-8 season span is ideal, Kirkman joked “Or nine. I can be greedy.”

With Season 3 set to premiere in early 2025, that means the series’ ideal plan would be between 4-7 further greenlit seasons for the story to be completed. Kirkman stated elsewhere that “the goal” would be to produce a season each year (a quicker pace than the prior three), but “It may be every 18 months or 16 months or 13 months or every 12 months. We’re still trying to figure that out.”

Article continues after ad

If Amazon’s game, new Invincible episodes would thus hit our screens as far as 15 years from now (or even longer, if unfortunately long gaps continued to occur). Season 3 debuts February 6, 2025 on Amazon Prime Video, and it’s a great way to pass time while we all wait for the possible feature film to arrive.