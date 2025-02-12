Invincible age rating explained: Is it suitable for children?

Invincible may look like it’s suitable for kids; after all, it’s an animated superhero show. But its age ratings tell a different story, and as someone who watches it, this is what parents need to know.

What do Batman: The Animated Series, Avatar: The Last Airbender, and Bluey have in common? They are three of the best TV shows of all time that are primarily aimed at children – but they’re still widely enjoyed by grown-ups.

Article continues after ad

However, indebted to Family Guy and South Park, the past 10 years have seen a rise in adult animation; for example, Hazbin Hotel, Rick and Morty, and Bojack Horseman, not to mention the popularity of anime.

So, if your kid has asked if they can watch Invincible Season 3, you may be worried about whether or not it’s suitable. Don’t worry, because there’s an easy answer.

Invincible has a TV-MA age rating

Prime Video

Invincible is officially rated TV-MA on Prime Video, the highest possible age rating on television and streaming in the US.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

As explained by PBS, TV-MA indicates a “program is specifically designed to be viewed by adults and therefore may be unsuitable for children under 17. This program contains one or more of the following: graphic violence, explicit sexual activity, or crude indecent language.”

Don’t just take North America’s word for it. In the UK, Invincible Seasons 1 and 3 have been slapped with an 18 rating – again, this is the most restrictive rating. Season 2 is the only exception, rated 15 instead of 18 on account of its less graphic violence (by a smidgen, I’d say).

Article continues after ad

The show has one warning above all else: strong bloody violence.

Why Invincible isn’t suitable for children

Prime Video

It’s quite simple: Invincible isn’t suitable for kids because it’s the most violent superhero show on television right now, easily eclipsing the brutality of The Boys.

For example, the first episode ends with Omni-Man slaughtering a group of people in extraordinarily graphic ways, and the show doesn’t shy away from injury detail. In another episode, Omni-Man uses Mark as a human shield through a train, murdering dozens of people in a jaw-dropping scene.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Invincible’s strongest characters often dispose of their enemies in stomach-churning ways, so unless your kid has a particularly tough stomach for gore, it may not be the wisest show for them to watch.

However, it’s not just the violence. It’s ultimately a coming-of-age story in many ways, meaning it’ll appeal to teenagers and adults more than children; they’re not going to get much out of the woes of high school, college, and relationships. It discusses adult subject matter, and there’s plenty of swearing too – and if it adapts one scene with Anissa, it may be even more unsuitable for kids.

Article continues after ad

Don’t pay attention to Invincible’s 16+ ratings

Prime Video

You may have noticed different age ratings on each Invincible episode; more specifically, some are rated 18+, while others are rated 16+. The whole show is rated TV-MA, so don’t let the individual ratings confuse you – and, if we’re being honest, there isn’t a single 16-year-old out there who isn’t watching the 18+ episodes.

Article continues after ad

The shifting ratings generally indicate the level of violence in any one episode. Some episodes aren’t as action-packed, often following the fallout of a big, gory set piece.

Article continues after ad

Understandably, some people have been left a bit confused by Season 3 Episode 8’s 16+ rating, given the heavily rumored arrival of Conquest (no spoilers, but there will be blood). This is likely a mistake that will be rectified before its release.

If you really can’t decide if you want to let your teenage child watch Invincible, check out the first episode and decide for yourself. The violence is shocking, but it’s still a cartoon, so you may find it less objectionable.

Article continues after ad

Make sure you know exactly when new episodes drop with our Invincible Season 3 release time & schedule guide. Until then, check our breakdown of the Invincible cast so far.

You can also find out how to read the Invincible comics for free, read our breakdown of the show’s soundtrack, and keep up with Season 3 with our recaps of Episode 1, Episode 2, and Episode 3.

Article continues after ad

Make sure you check out what’s dropping during Dexerto’s We LOVE TV & Movies week too.