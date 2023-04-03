Interview with the Vampire fans devastated by Season 2 Claudia recast

Season 2 of AMC Networks’ Interview With the Vampire, based on Anne Rice’s books and the 1994 movie of the same name, is undergoing a revamp by recasting the fan-favorite character Claudia.

The horror genre has delivered a full spectrum of blood-sucking night-dwellers, from 1922’s legendary Nosferatu to 2022’s not-so-legendary Morbius.

Considering how much of a hit Neil Jordan’s Interview with the Vampire turned out to be, it’s no surprise fans were excited about the prospect of a full TV adaptation – not least because it promised to stay ‘truer to the books’.

Article continues after ad

When Season 1 premiered on AMC last October, it quickly rose the ranks, earning itself a near-perfect 99% Rotten Tomatoes score. Though the premise is similar to the source material, centering on vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson) as he recounts his life to journalist Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian), the series opened up the opportunity to be more emotional and character-driven.

Sure, the cast doesn’t include the likes of Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise, and Kirsten Dunst. But the characters quickly became one of the most-loved aspects of the seven-episode series, which is why fans are a tad upset that Season 2 is set to recast its female lead, Claudia.

Article continues after ad

Interview with the Vampire’s new Claudia

Alongside Anderson’s Louis (previously played by Pitt) and Sam Reid as Lestat de Lioncourt (previously played by Cruise), Bailey Bass stepped into the role of Claudia for the first season of the TV adaptation, portraying the character who was once played by Kirsten Dunst in one of her earliest roles.

Despite being a crucial part of the dynamic, the Avatar: The Way of Water star won’t be returning for the second outing, and instead Delainey Hayles will be stepping into her shoes. Deadline confirmed the news, adding that production starts next week in Prague and will also shoot in Paris and New Orleans.

Article continues after ad

AMC Networks Bailey Bass really sunk her teeth into the role

AMC said in a statement: “Bailey Bass is a talented actor who did a remarkable job bringing the character of Claudia to life in Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire. For a variety of reasons, Delainey Hayles will appear as Claudia in Season 2 We are grateful for Bailey’s unforgettable performance in Season 1 and wish her nothing but the best.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Bass also shared a statement on the matter, which reads: “Due to a variety of unforeseen circumstances I’m unable to return to Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire for the second season. Playing Claudia has been a dream role and an incredible ride. I wish Delainey the best of luck in taking over. I cannot wait to watch. I’m extremely appreciative of AMC, the producers, Jacob, Sam, the crew and, of course, the wonderful fans.”

Article continues after ad

What fans are saying about the Interview with a Vampire revamp

Thankfully, there are no issues relating to toxic fandom amid the news, and viewers are offering their support to Delainey as she steps into the new role. But it has come as a blow to those who loved Bass’ expert ability at bringing the young blood-sucker back to (immortal) life.

Over on Twitter, a Bailey Bass fan page shared a screenshot of Claudia from Season 1 while writing: “Regardless of what happens or not… Bailey Bass gave us one of the best performances I’ve ever seen from a young actress. If someone is indeed taking over they’ve got ENORMOUSLY big shoes to fill.”

Article continues after ad

Another user said, “Bailey Bass was perfect as Claudia, I loved her character I will miss her,” while a third added, “I am upset about Bailey Bass leaving but I am having high hopes for the new Claudia to be good!”