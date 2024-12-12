Interstellar IMAX scalpers sell tickets for nearly 900% profit after sold-out screenings

Interstellar IMAX screenings are booming, with anniversary presentations still selling out across the US – and some people are paying way above the usual price to attend.

It’s a competitive time in movie theaters: you have Wicked, Moana 2, and Gladiator 2, while Kraven the Hunter and Lord of the Rings: War of the Rohirrim arrive in cinemas this weekend.

However, there’s enormous demand for one movie from 10 years ago: Interstellar, Christopher Nolan’s beloved sci-fi movie. Last weekend, it made $4.57 million in North America (more than any new movie) and averaged $27,500 per screen. That’s an extraordinary feat.

However, good luck securing a ticket if you didn’t book one in advance. While cinemas have put on more screenings in response to the re-release’s success, you may need to fork out a bit extra.

Resellers list Interstellar tickets for $215

Warner Bros.

According to Variety, Interstellar tickets have been sold for as much as $215; considering a standard IMAX ticket can cost $25, that’s nearly 900% more expensive.

The film sold out all of its initial screenings on 166 screens across the US, forcing exhibitors to clear space and put on more showings. If you managed to get into one of the 70mm presentations, you’re lucky – they all sold out in minutes, and those 10 screens alone had a huge $70,000 per theater average.

IMAX CEO Rich Gelfond “saw this coming from the beginning,” he told AP.

“It reminded us in a small way of the frenzy around Oppenheimer. But the result is far beyond our expectations.”

Nolan also commented on the success of Interstellar’s re-release, saying: “I was just so gratified by the response.

“It’s really thrilling when people respond to your work at any point. But 10 years later, to have new audiences coming and experiencing it in the way that we’d originally intended it on the big IMAX screens and in particular on those IMAX film prints? It’s really rewarding to see that it continues to have a life.”

