Interstellar is coming to Netflix in January 2025 after record-breaking IMAX run

Not long after Interstellar just made a comeback for the ages in IMAX, the beloved Nolan movie will be joining Netflix – and what better movie to kick off the new year with?

Fans will no doubt still be buzzing from the news of Christopher Nolan’s next movie. The Odyssey has potential to be the director’s most intense project yet (just wait for his interpretation of ancient Greek gods), but before you get too excited, there’ll soon be a chance to revisit one of his most profound films to date.

Article continues after ad

Interstellar first came into orbit back in 2014, but the Nolan sci-fi got a boost in 2024 with an IMAX re-release to celebrate its 10th anniversary. Needless to say, it was a huge success.

Thankfully, those who prefer staying at home will also have an option to watch the Matthew McConaughey movie on Netflix – and very soon, too.

Interstellar hits Netflix on January 1

As part of the film’s 10th anniversary, Interstellar was re-released in IMAX in the latter half of 2024. In doing so, it became the highest-grossing IMAX re-release of all time, earning $35.5 million worldwide. This boosted Interstellar’s total box office to $720 million since its release.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

There’s good news for those who couldn’t make it to the theater: Kicking off the 2025 slate to a great start, Interstellar will be added to Netflix on Wednesday, January 1.

This isn’t the only Nolan movie being added to the platform – his mind-bending 2010 heist flick, Inception, is also joining the streaming service on January 1.

To commemorate Interstellar’s decade of life, Nolan penned a letter that was included in the 10th Anniversary Collectors’ Edition.

Article continues after ad

“Ten years pass in the blink of an eye,” he wrote. “Ten years since we tried to look into the future. Since we tried to show that time and space could bend and warp in ways both logical and horrifically indifferent to our human needs.

“We peered into the vastness of space to explore the cruelty of time, but the joke was on us: here on Earth my kids grew up just as fast as they do for Cooper perched at the edge of a distant black hole. We’re as confounded by the mutability of time as the crew of the Endurance, ten years compressed into mere moments.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Warner Bros.

“But from within that blink of an eye other things unfurl – Kip wins a Nobel Prize for his pioneering work on detecting gravity waves. The first image of a black hole appears on the front page of The New York Times and to those of us who made Interstellar it is the face of an old friend.

“New generations of filmgoers discover and connect with the film in ways we’d never foreseen. To paraphrase another great McConaughey performance we get older… Interstellar stays the same age.”

Article continues after ad

For more, you can also check out the other new movies on streaming in January, and find out what new movies are coming out in theaters.