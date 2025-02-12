Intense new When Calls the Heart Season 12 storyline will “shatter” Hope Valley

Dancing and delving into coin-based mysteries have been at the top of the agenda in When Calls the Heart Season 12. But as episodes continue, it’s set to take a darker turn.

You don’t normally associate a trip to Hope Valley with anything other than a dose of twee drama (aside from Lucas getting shot by Jeanette and nearly losing his life). Usually, most things are peachy keen.

But that isn’t always the case. We’re officially halfway through Season 12 and most of it has been a good thing – Elizabeth and Nathan have grown closer, Fiona Miller has returned, and Lucas has a brand-new romance in the form of Edie.

From now, the drama will get more “intense,” and that threatens to disturb the peace in When Calls the Heart for good.

When Calls the Heart Season 12 set to get darker with “intense” storyline

In an interview with Swooon, stars Erin Krakow and Kevin McGarry teased some of the “big” challenges ahead in Hope Valley – and they’re set to “shatter” everything.

“There’s a big one coming,” McGarry explained. “It’s very poignant to the time we are in, 1921, and not only does it shatter their world, it shatters the entire community. It’s an intense thing that happens.”

Of course this is a Hallmark drama, so exactly what this dark twist will be remains unknown. However, the historical context could give us some clues.

If the new plot is significant to 1921, it could feed into the Great Canadian Depression which started just after. It’s also just after the end of WW2, meaning diseases like the Spanish Flu pandemic are still hanging around.

Hallmark is hardly likely to go too dark either, meaning whatever is coming is still going to be light-hearted to a degree. In Episode 6, we saw Elizabeth come down with a fever, with could be linked to a bigger plot in episodes to come. Remember, we’ve got six episodes left to go.

In the meantime, we’ve got a party to look forward to. Episode 7’s synopsis reads: “Elizabeth and Nathan’s date night leads to an undercover operation at a glamorous party; Lucas and Edie grow closer over cards; Rosemary holds auditions for a play.”

When Calls the Heart Season 12 is airing weekly on the Hallmark channel. Catch up with its episode release schedule, how to watch outside of the US, and the best Hallmark movies of all time.