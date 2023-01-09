Inside Job fans outraged by Netflix show’s sudden cancelation

Fans of animated Netflix series Inside Job have been expressing heartbreak and anger over the show’s sudden cancelation.

Workplace comedy Inside Job premiered on October 22, 2021. The workplace in question was a shady government organisation, with the show’s official synopsis as follows…

Lizard people? Real. The moon landing? Fake. Managing the world’s conspiracies is a full-time job for an awkward genius and her dysfunctional co-workers.

The voice cast included Lizzy Caplan, Christian Slater, and Clark Duke, but in spite of Netflix renewing Inside Job for a second season last June, the streamer has now apparently backtracked on that decision, and canceled the series.

Creator confirms Inside Job’s cancelation

Earlier today, Inside Job creator and executive producer Shion Takeuchi announced the show’s cancelation on Twitter.

“I’m heartbroken to confirm that Netflix has decided to cancel Season 2 of Inside Job,” Takeuchi tweeted. “Over the years, these characters have become real people to me, and I am devastated not to be able to watch them grow up. Reagan and Brett deserved to get their ending and finally find happiness. And I would loved to been able to share what was in store with you all.

“To everyone who watched, thank you for coming along on the ride. Even though I’m sad, it helps to know that there’s people out there who cared just as much about these characters as me.”

Inside Job writer Grace Freud then posted a picture of the writing team drowning their sorrows after the show’s termination.

“I have been working as a writer and co-producer of the season season of Inside Job for the last few months,” Freud wrote. “This is from Friday, after we all got blasted post-cancellation. @shhhhhionn is going to go on to create more incredible things. Hire everyone. Including me. We rock.”

Fans “heartbroken” and “devastated” by Season 2 cancelation

Today, Twitter is filled with fans expressing outrage and heartbreak over Inside Job’s premature cancelation.

OffbeatKiki wrote: “To @shhhhhionn thank you for letting us into their world. I’m so grateful for what we did get to see of Inside Job. I connected with Reagan like no other female animated lead out there and the entire crew was an amazing dynamic. We will be watching whatever you make next.”

RavenBanner tweeted: “Devastated to find out that Inside Job has been canceled after being renewed in June. The show had an incredibly strong debut. Part 2 blew my mind and showed that the best was yet to come. Wish I could’ve lived in their universe for longer.”

NICKtendo wrote: “Inside Job felt like it could’ve run forever on cable (or Netflix, Bojack was its longest running show) if the streaming landscape let shows find their audiences. This wasn’t a perfect show but definitely my favorite from last year. Wish it got a few more episodes!”

Milkman simply expressed heartache, tweeting: “I am so utterly heartbroken right now. I am going to miss inside job so much.”

While Animated Antic concurred, stating: “Words cannot describe the heartbreak I feel for the crew to see their hard work scrapped like this and how angry I am at Netflix. This is just heartbreaking.”

Season 1 of Inside Job is currently streaming on Netflix.