Inside 2 becomes Disney’s most watched animated trailer thanks to one character

Inside Out 2, Disney’s sequel, recently released its first trailer and it quickly became one of the most watched from the studio.

It may be hard to believe, but Disney fans were graced with the emotional animated masterpiece that is Inside Out eight years ago.

The film followed five emotions — Joy, Sadness, Fear, Disgust, and Anger — as they lived within the mind of a growing young girl named Riley.

Inside Out was a huge success as it made $858.8 million at the box office and a sequel was green lit shortly after its premiere. And now that sequel’s trailer has just been released and completely shattered Disney trailer records.

Inside Out 2 takes over former Disney trailer record

Disney recently revealed that Inside Out 2‘s first teaser trailer received over 157 million views in 24 hours, with 78 million of those views coming from TikTok.

The film’s trailer dethrone the former holder of the most viewed Disney animated trailer — Frozen 2 — as the Frozen sequel received 101 million views.

“We are thrilled so many people have tuned in to check out the new trailer for ‘Inside Out 2,’” Chief Creative Officer of Pixar Pete Docter said after the trailer’s release, “When the first film came out, we knew that by telling a story where we could see our emotions — those little voices inside your head — there would be so much more to explore than we could possibly fit into one film.”

The success of the trailer mostly comes the appearance of the one the new emotions Anxiety, who is voiced by Maya Hawke.

A lot of fans took to Twitter to express their delight at seeing such a complex emotion be portrayed in such a way that everyone can see themselves in her.

While there’s no official synopsis of the film’s plot at this moment, Disney did release a little snippet of what fans should expect writing, “Inside Out 2 returns to the mind of newly minted teenager Riley just as headquarters is undergoing a sudden demolition to make room for something entirely unexpected: new Emotions!

Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust, who’ve long been running a successful operation by all accounts, aren’t sure how to feel when Anxiety shows up. And it looks like she’s not alone.”

Inside Out 2 will hit theaters in Summer 2024. In the meantime, you can check out our other upcoming movie and TV hubs below:

