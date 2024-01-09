One of 2023’s most explicit movies has been given an infant-friendly screening by some cinemas, with fans backing the seemingly strange move.

Now that cinema is starting to make a comeback from its COVID-19 pandemic, storylines are becoming more and more daring.

Big action has returned with the likes of Oppenheimer, movies took on new cultural meaning in Barbie, and horror became even more squeamish with Saw X.

However, one film that has now been dubbed the most explicit of the year, has infant-friendly screenings thanks to some theaters – and social media is rooting for them.

Article continues after ad

“Infant” screening of 2023’s most explicit movie backed by fans

If there are certain films you wouldn’t want your kids to see – or at least not see alongside them – Yorgos Lanthimos’ latest movie Poor Things would probably be among them. However, the movie has now been given an “infant” screening by some theaters, including Nitehawk in Williamsburg, NY.

Article continues after ad

Starring the likes of Emma Stone and Mark Ruffalo, the movie’s synopsis reads “Brought back to life by an unorthodox scientist, a young woman runs off with a lawyer on a whirlwind adventure across the continents. Free from the prejudices of her times, she grows steadfast in her purpose to stand for equality and liberation.”

Article continues after ad

With the film reportedly being edited for U.K. audiences ahead of its January 12 release to make it “more palatable,” Poor Things is known for its unhinged plot, graphic sex scenes, and questionable moral outlook.

Even so, social media has been rooting for infant-friendly screenings, in an unexpected yet refreshing change.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

“Who’s coming with me to the 3:15pm infants screening of Poor Things,” one user posted on X/Twitter in response to spotting one such screening.

Article continues after ad

“I remember attending a bring your own baby screening of Titane with my friend and her 4-month-old. It was his first time at the movies and he was really well-behaved/entranced by the visuals,” another user replied. “These saved my sanity at Nitehawk in Williamsburg when my baby was tiny,” a third user weighed in.

“We used to do these at Alamo and the moms actually loved it because they were super bored with new babies but obviously couldn’t go to the movies normally so this was a way for them to still see stuff in a safer environment for the kids,” a fourth user summed up.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

However, that doesn’t mean the irony of a baby-friendly screening of Poor Things is lost on everyone.

“They actually remove your brain and swap it with your infant’s brain so you can be more immersed,” one user added, with another replying “This is actually very metatextual if you’ve seen the movie.”

Check out our other upcoming movie and TV hubs below:

Fantastic Four | Avengers: The Kang Dynasty | Avengers: Secret Wars | Marvel Zombies | The Marvels | Agatha: Coven of Chaos | Blade MCU | Captain America 4 | The Boys Season 4 | Avatar 3 | Batman: The Brave And The Bold | Beetlejuice 2 | Blade | Deadpool 3 | Dune 2 | Gladiator 2 | Mission: Impossible 8 | Mortal Kombat 2 | Beyond the Spider-Verse | Superman: Legacy | Thunderbolts | Venom 3 | Wicked | 1923 Season 2 | Citadel Season 2 | Daredevil: Born Again | Euphoria Season 3 | Severance Season 2 | Stranger Things Season 5 | The Last of Us Season 2 | The Mandalorian Season 4 | The Penguin | The Sandman Season 2 | The White Lotus Season 3 | Wednesday Season 2 | Yellowjackets Season 3

Article continues after ad