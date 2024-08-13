When is Industry Season 3 Episode 2 out? Full release schedule explained

If you’re looking for your next high-brow drama to binge, look no further. Industry Season 3 is here, and we’ve got the lowdown on when new episodes are airing.

HBO just knows what it’s doing. When it comes to prestige television, no one can match the network, with an elite roster of great looking shows filled with sharp dialogue and tense twists and turns.

Among the list of the best TV shows from HBO – including House of the Dragon, Succession, and True Detective – you can now add Industry, a British-American collaboration centered on the world of investment banking.

So, when are new episodes of the TV show streaming? And what’s in store for the young graduates at Pierpoint & Co?

When is the next episode out?

Industry Season 3 Episode 2 is out on Sunday, August 18, 2024. New episodes drop at 9pm ET/PT.

The next episode is titled ‘Smoke and Mirrors’, and has the following synopsis: “Following a bumpy IPO launch, Eric scrambles to maintain control over the floor. Meanwhile, Harper forms a new work alliance, Robert suffers a devastating loss, and Yasmin’s ingenuity wins Henry’s attention.”

A busy week for all involved, then! We expect nothing less.

Industry Season 3 release schedule

New episodes of Industry Season 3 drop every Sunday, running from August 11 through to September 29. There are eight episodes in total.

Here’s the full Industry Season 3 release schedule:

Season 3 Episode 1: ‘Il Mattino ha L’Oro in Boca’ – Sunday, August 11, 2024 As Pierpoint prepares Lumi’s IPO, Eric becomes partner, Yasmin emerges from Harper’s shadow, Robert manages Lumi CEO Henry Muck, and Harper sees an opening at FutureDawn hedge fund.



Season 3 Episode 2: ‘Smoke and Mirrors’ – Sunday, August 18, 2024 Following a bumpy IPO launch, Eric scrambles to maintain control over the floor. Meanwhile, Harper forms a new work alliance, Robert suffers a devastating loss, and Yasmin’s ingenuity wins Henry’s attention.



Season 3 Episode 3: ‘It’ – Sunday, August 25, 2024 Eric, Yasmin, and Robert head to the COP Climate Conference in Switzerland to display Pierpoint’s confidence in pivoting to ethical investing. But when Harper pulls a stunt that disrupts the status quo, market support for Lumi becomes threatened.



Season 3 Episode 4: ‘White Mischief’ – Sunday, September 1, 2024 Deeply in debt with a new home and baby, Rishi takes a massive gamble after a surprise visit from an old friend. Later, Rishi engages in another high-risk, high-reward opportunity that could threaten his job at Pierpoint.



Season 3 Episode 5: Title TBA – Sunday, September 8, 2024 Synopsis TBA



Season 3 Episode 6: Title TBA – Sunday, September 15, 2024 Synopsis TBA



Season 3 Episode 7: Title TBA – Sunday, September 22, 2024 Synopsis TBA



Season 3 Episode 8: Title TBA – Sunday, September 29, 2024 Synopsis TBA



As you can see, details for the second half of the season are currently unknown. We will likely learn more about the titles and the synopses for Episodes 5 through 8 once we hit Episode 4.

How to watch Industry

If you’re in the US, you can watch Industry Season 3 unfold on Max. You can also catch the first two seasons on the platform, too.

You can sign up to Max here if you’re not already a subscriber to the streaming service.

Viewers in the UK can find Industry on BBC iPlayer, as it’s a joint venture between the Beeb and HBO.

