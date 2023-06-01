Indiana Jones 5: Harrison Ford told stuntmen to “leave him the f*ck alone”

Harrison Fold has cemented his action hero status through his film, but his response when doing stunts on a horse took it to another level.

It’s hard to believe that Harrison Ford will be donning the fedora one last time as his iconic character Indiana Jones.

The film will follow Indy as he “races against time to retrieve a legendary dial that can change the course of history. Accompanied by his goddaughter, he soon finds himself squaring off against Jürgen Voller, a former Nazi who works for NASA.”

Because it’s been 15 years since the last Indiana Jones movies, Ford isn’t exactly in shape to do extensive stunt work, but the action star isn’t letting something like age slow him down.

Harrison Ford tells his stunt handlers to “f*ck off”

During an interview with Esquire magazine, Ford explained that he wanted Indiana to “look and feel” like an old man as he will be turning 81 a few weeks after the films hits theaters.

“I wanted an ambitious movie to be the last one,” Ford said as he explained his vision of reprising Indiana Jones, “And I don’t mean that we didn’t make ambitious movies before — they were ambitious in many different ways. But not necessarily as ambitious with the character as I wanted the last one to be.”

During one of the action set pieces that sees Indy galloping on a horse through New York City during the parade that’s celebrating the moon landing, Ford had felt the hands of three stuntmen trying to spot him as he came down from the horse.

Ford expressed his displeasure with the experience stating, “I thought, ‘What the f*ck?’ Like I was being attacked by gropers. I look down and there’s three stunt guys there making sure I didn’t fall off the stirrup. They said, ‘Oh, we were just afraid because we thought, you know, and bah bah bah bah.’ And I said, ‘Leave me the f*ck alone…Leave me alone, I’m an old man getting off a horse and I want it to look like that!”’

Though Ford wanted to retain his old, macho image while shooting Indiana Jones 5, he wasn’t immune to getting injured as he pulled his subscapularis muscle in his right shoulder during a fight scene with co-star Mads Mikkelsen. The film’s production has to shut down for two weeks and, when it resumed, Ford had to sit out an additional six weeks.

Ford said in the same interview that he was “known for shutting movies down because I get hurt, which is not something you want to be known for,” but also explained that it was fine because Ford said “sh*t happens.”

Though he may have felt like a bit of an old man while playing his last round as Indiana Jones, Ford has no plans of slowing down in his career as he is slated to play President Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross in Captain America: New World Order. But, regardless of the cool characters Ford has on the back burner, it will be sad to see him hang up his whip and fedora for good.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny whips into theaters June 30, 2023. For more of our upcoming movie coverage, check out the hubs below:

