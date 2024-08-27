“Hilarious” R-rated Netflix comedy hailed as the “new Superbad”

Netflix has finally found a successor to Superbad, according to fans, who’ve hailed Incoming as one of the best comedies of 2024.

Superbad, Jonah Hill and Michael Cera’s iconic 2007 movie, came during the late noughties’ R-rated comedy boom.

It’s easily one of the best – if not the best – of its contemporaries. But just look at the films released between 2005 and 2013: Wedding Crashers, The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Knocked Up, Hot Fuzz, Tropic Thunder, Role Models, Step Brothers, Pineapple Express, Forgetting Sarah Marshall (one of the best rom-coms of all time), and This is the End – to name a few.

Try as many movies have, few have captured Superbad’s lightning-in-a-bottle success. However, Netflix may have a contender, if its viewers are to be believed.

Incoming has a familiar set-up: four freshmen boys start high school and get ready for their first big party. The movie’s writer-directors Dave and John Chernin specifically cited Superbad as a huge influence, as well as Fast Times at Ridgemont High and Can’t Hardly Wait.

“We always wanted to write a high school movie. So for 15-plus years we’ve been kicking around the idea of a high school movie, and there were just little moments that we always had written in notepads,” they told Netflix.

Well, if you ignore what critics have said (it has a 22% score on Rotten Tomatoes), people have been enjoying it.

“Do yourself a favor and watch Incoming on Netflix, it’s just like Superbad,” one user wrote. “This movie called Incoming on Netflix reminds me a lot of Project X and Superbad, it’s actually pretty f**king good,” another posted.

“Netflix lowkey dropped a banger with this Incoming movie, it lowkey gives me Superbad/Project X vibes. I haven’t seen a movie like this in a while, I’m liking it,” a third wrote. “Incoming MIGHT be up there with SuperBad as far as teen comedies go… sh*t funny af,” a fourth added.

Incoming is streaming on Netflix now, and make sure you check out our list of other new movies you can watch this month.