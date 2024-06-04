New horror movie from slasher’s POV has kill scene “as bonkers as Terrifier 2”

A new horror movie told from the slasher’s POV has been causing a stir with its unique brand of brutality, with one scene in particular hailed as being “as bonkers as Terrifier 2.”

Among the many horror movies to be excited about in 2024, Chris Nash’s In a Violent Nature has proven to be a hit, combining a unique hook with arthouse-style tension and creative kills.

One scene in particular has tongues wagging, drawing comparisons to Damien Leone’s Terrifier 2. Just be warned that we’re about to enter spoiler territory.

Nicknamed the “pretzel kill,” it shows Johnny approaching Aurora, an unsuspecting victim out in the woods. She screams and runs, before hitting the edge of a steep slope.

Article continues after ad

Before she has time to make a decision, Johnny catches up to her, punching through her stomach with his hook and chain. He flings the hook through and into her head, before pulling the chain with all of his force.

Article continues after ad

As he does so, her head is pulled through her torso, making what can only be described as a human pretzel.

Similarly to Terrifier 2, there were reports that this sequence led to at least one audience member vomiting during an early screening.

In the case of Leone’s Art the Clown sequel, a lot of the discussion centered around that bedroom scene.

Article continues after ad

In what is possibly the cruelest kill ever seen in cinema, Art tortures Sienna’s friend Allie by scalping her, ripping one of her arms off and splitting the other in two, and dousing her in bleach and salt. Watch at your own discretion.

Bloody Disgusting

Both horror movie scenes used practical effects and sound design to generate the grisliest gore possible, and some fans think they are equally as effective.

Speaking about In a Violent Nature’s pretzel kill, one wrote on X/Twitter, “One of the BEST scenes in a slasher I’ve ever seen. This alone makes it worth a watch.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Another replied, “It was as bonkers as the Terrifier 2 bedroom scene.” While a third added, “I don’t know which was worse, this scene or the bedroom scene from Terrifier 2…”

“That blonde girl kill in In a Violent Nature almost tops the bedroom kill in Terrifier 2,” commented a fourth. “Gut-wrenching.”

However, not everyone agrees with this sentiment, including this person who said, “Not even close. When watching this scene I told my buddy ‘they’re definitely trying to be on Art’s level with this one.’ Cool kill, but it’s more on the level of the Saw kill in the first movie.”

Article continues after ad

A second chimed in, “I must be desensitized to the max because that yoga scene in In a Violent Nature wasn’t all that everyone is making it out to be… it is nothing compared to the Terrifier 2 bedroom scene, I’m sorry.”

From a personal perspective, the yoga scene isn’t quite as ruthless as the bedroom sequence, and Terrifier 2 tops In a Violent Nature in terms of cruelty. However, their styles are completely different, and Nash’s debut feature is well worth your time if you’re into horror.

Article continues after ad

What’s more, some fans think Nash might be pulling a Leone and preparing to go even more extreme in a sequel.

Article continues after ad

“I assume the sequel will get a better script and a bigger budget. Pull a Terrifier 2,” said one on Reddit. Another commented, “It’s on the level with the first Terrifier. Low budget that needed a few more passes on the script.”

Although an In a Violent Nature sequel is yet to be confirmed, Nash is definitely keen if it does get the greenlight.

In a conversation with Dexerto, the filmmaker said, “I definitely have ideas on where to take the conceit of just treating slashers from a different angle.

“I definitely have different approaches that I feel like the mythology that we’ve already built in this film can easily lend itself to.

Article continues after ad

“It’s still early stages, though, so I haven’t dug too far into it. But I definitely feel like there’s something there.”

Article continues after ad

For more on Art the Clown, be sure to check out everything we know about Terrifier 3. You can also read about why some people find nasty, disturbing content so comforting. If you’re looking for fresh content, here are all the new movies heading to streaming this month.