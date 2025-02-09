Today is a very important day in the Quentin Tarantino movie universe

For those awaiting updates on the next Quentin Tarantino project, today’s one of the most important days in his filmography, making it the perfect time for a rewatch.

Fans might be disappointed that The Movie Critic is no longer happening, and despite no updates on Tarantino’s next flick, there’s still a lot to celebrate.

Specifically, today – February 9 – marks an important day within Tarantino’s on-screen universe. (No, his movies aren’t connected, but when you have as many hits under your belt as he does, “universe” is a fitting description.)

Article continues after ad

You see, if you step back into the swinging ’60s world of Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood, you’ll find today is a major milestone for Rick Dalton and co.

February 9 is a big day in the newest Quentin Tarantino movie

In Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood, Sunday, February 9, 1969 is the day in which Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt) recalled his fight with Bruce Lee while fixing Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio)’s aerial.

Article continues after ad

It’s also the day he meets the Manson Family at Spahn Ranch, when Sharon Tate (Margot Robbie) watches her own movie in the theater, and when Rick gets praised for his work on Lancer.

Article continues after ad

Each of these scenes has become a staple in the Tarantino fanbase, especially the last, which is now something of a meme in its own right.

Cliff’s fight with Bruce Lee is also one of the most memorable sequences in the film, ending with Cliff easily knocking down Lee and destroying Janet’s car in the process. Later, he also heads to the ranch, which ends in another fight as he brutally attacks one of the Manson followers.

Article continues after ad

Sony Pictures Releasing Rick Dalton gets the compliment of a lifetime on February 9

The scene with Sharon Tate in the movie theater is also one of the few scenes the audience spends alone with her during the entire film. She also had her first encounter with Charles Manson that very morning.

Article continues after ad

Subsequently, the events of February 9 sets up the entire last act of the movie. After his success on the set of Lancer, Rick then travels to Italy for six months to shoot multiple Italian movies, also meeting his new wife, Francesca Capucci.

Article continues after ad

On the night he returns, the characters converge for dinner, and when they return home, a group of Manson followers break into Rick’s home (instead of Tate’s) and are attacked one-by-one by an acid-tripping Cliff.

If you’re looking to celebrate correctly and watch Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood, then you’ll need to head to Fubo, where it’s available to stream now.

There may not be a Quentin Tarantino coming up, but check out our list of all the new movies out this month for more watch recommendations. You can also check out all the best movies on streaming right now.