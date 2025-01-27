I’m Still Here star Fernanda Torres breaks silence on blackface controversy

Oscar-nominated I’m Still Here star Fernanda Torres has released a statement apologizing for a sketch in which she donned blackface.

Fernanda Torres has received critical acclaim for her performance as a woman searching for her missing politician husband in I’m Still Here.

The Brazilian actress recently won a Golden Globe for her work in the movie, while she’s also been nominated for Best Actress at the Academy Awards.

But Torres now finds herself mired in controversy over a sketch that she appeared in 17 years ago.

I’m Still Here blackface controversy explained

The skit in question appeared on the hugely popular Brazilian variety show Fantastico. According to Deadline, Torres plays multiple characters in the sketch, including a housekeeper, for which she appeared in blackface. With the Oscars fast approaching, Torres has released a statement apologizing for her cultural insensitivity.

Torres said: “Almost 20 years ago, I appeared in blackface in a comedy sketch from a Brazilian TV show. I am very sorry for this. I’m making this statement as it is important for me to address this swiftly to avoid further pain and confusion.

“At that time, despite the efforts of Black movements and organizations, the awareness of the racist history and symbolism of blackface hadn’t yet entered the mainstream public consciousness in Brazil. Thanks to better cultural understanding and important but incomplete achievements in this century, it’s very clear now in our country and everywhere that blackface is never acceptable.

“This is an important conversation we must continue to have with one another in order to prevent the normalization of racist practices then and now. As an artist and global citizen, and from my open heart, I remain attentive and committed to the pursuit of vital changes needed to live in a world free from inequality and racism.”

Torres was also previously criticized for writing an op-ed about the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial in May 2022, in which she claimed that Heard delivered a “$50 million” performance in court.

I’m Still Here is in cinemas now, and nominated for Best Picture, Best International Feature Film, and Best Actress at the Academy Awards, which will be handed out on March 2, 2025. You can head here to see our pick for 2025’s biggest Oscar snub.

