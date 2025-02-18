If you’ve watched American Murder, another shocking Gabby Petito documentary is free to stream

The latest installment of American Murder, Netflix’s true crime docu-series, chronicles the Gabby Petito case – and if you’ve already watched it all, there’s another documentary that’s free to stream now.

Petito, a 22-year-old American vlogger, was killed by her fiancé Brian Laundrie in August 2021 as they traveled together across the US.

After she was reported missing, the case gained worldwide attention, with TikTokers trying to solve her disappearance as investigators searched for clues of the couple’s whereabouts. Her body was discovered a month later, followed by Laundrie’s remains in October, and his notebook confirmed that he’d killed her and took his own life.

Article continues after ad

Three-and-a-half years later, Netflix’s new true crime documentary has reexamined what happened to her, and there’s another docu-series that sets out the timeline of the Petito case – and you can watch it for free.

The Disappearance of Gabby Petito is free to stream

The Disappearance of Gabby Petito, a three-part docuseries featuring interviews with Petito’s parents and online sleuths, is available to stream for free on ITVX.

Article continues after ad

ITVX

If you’re based in the US, you may need to use a VPN to access the website. But it doesn’t cost anything to sign up: just put in your email, choose a password, and start streaming (you can pay extra to get rid of the ads, otherwise it’s free).

Article continues after ad

The series originally dropped on Paramount Plus in 2022 before arriving on ITVX in May 2024, It’s one of several documentaries revolving around the case, though The Disappearance of Gabby Petito was broadly well-received (in comparison, the Netflix doc has been criticized for its use of AI).

For example, one review praised it for “presenting [the case] in a considerate and heartfelt way… it not only tells the full story but also stands as a tribute to Gabby herself and her all-too-brief life.”

Article continues after ad

Netflix

Speaking to Netflix, Petito’s mother Nicole Schmidt asked viewers to keep one thing in mind when they’re watching documentaries about the case.

Article continues after ad

“When you’re watching a documentary like this, remember that it’s not just a story. It’s not just entertainment for you; it’s not just true crime,” she said.

“Remember that there are always real lives involved and that these things can happen to anyone. So choose empathy and kindness every day, because everybody’s going through something. That’s how Gabby lived her life.”

Article continues after ad

For more on the case, legal experts have weighed in on whether or not Brian Laundrie’s parents are guilty. You can also find out why Good American Family is set to be the year’s most controversial show, and keep tabs on the year’s releases with our 2025 TV calendar.