This terrifying fan film is better than Secret Level’s incredible Warhammer 40,000 episode

In the grimdark present of the third millennium, there is only war… Warhammer 40,000.

Yes, after years of being a niche hobby only enjoyed by people with a vitamin D deficiency (I should know; I’ve been collecting and playing since the fourth edition of the game), Warhammer is finally having its moment in the sun (which will help with that aforementioned vitamin D problem).

In 2024 alone, we’ve had the marvelous Space Marine 2, which brought the sci-fi setting into the mainstream. The Man of Steel himself, Henry Cavill, finally hammered out an idea for a live-action TV show set in the grimdark 41st millennium. And we got a stellar episode of Secret Level all about the Adeptus Astartes (Space Marines to you and me).

That episode, which was titled ‘And They Shall Know No Fear’, gave viewers (who perhaps saw the Space Marines as heroes) an unflinching look at just how uniquely wretched the 40k setting can be. As the episode proves, Warhammer is a world full of dark cults, gibbering heretics, and mad gods, all of whom desire only one thing: chaos.

They shall know no fear

Prime Video

In this universe of terrors beyond our imagining, humanity is like a candle flame in a hurricane, and our only shield against these terrifying gales are the Space Marines – essentially brainwashed warrior monks on super steroids – who tear their way through humanity’s enemies with frightening gusto.

Basically, the setting is a horrifying dystopia where superstition has won, and humanity has turned to its darker impulses to survive. Weirdly, I think that’s neat, and what I liked about ‘And They Shall Know No Fear’ was that it captured this eldritch spirit like workaholic Iyanden Farseer on a busy Wednesday morning (too deep a cut? Sorry, I’ll stop).

However, it’s not the first short set in the wild Warhammer universe to channel the strange Lovecraftian horror that defines the setting for many fans. Astartes, a fan film created by Syama Pedersen in 2018, does exactly the same job as ‘And They Shall Know No Fear’ with frightening efficiency.

Astartes

Warhammer+

The film, which is just 12 minutes long, follows the Retributor chapter of Space Marines as they board an enemy spaceship and discover something horrifying. It’s a genuinely disquieting movie that evokes the same sense of dread as other cosmic horror stories like Alien and Event Horizon.

Honestly, any description I write for it won’t do it justice, so why don’t you watch it for free here? It’s good, isn’t it? I actually think it might be a touch better than ‘And They Shall Know No Fear’ because I think the ending (which is far bleaker and much more confusing) is better and more in keeping with the tragic gothic vibes 40k is known for.

At the end of the day, though, both shorts do a brilliant job at introducing newcomers to the world of 40k because they balance things that are generally universally beloved: action and horror. And if humanity can’t bond together over the brutal slaughter of alien gods intent on conquest, what else can we agree on?

