If you loved Landman, there’s another iconic oil drama you can stream for free now

Hey partner, before you throw up your hat and take off your boots, there’s another huge oil drama that’s free to stream right now – perfect for your post-Landman slump.

It’s time to say goodbye to the foul-mouthed Tommy Norris and his circus of a family. (For now, anyway. Any news on Landman Season 2 yet?) The Paramount oil drama burst onto the scene at the end of 2024, becoming a streaming hit and keeping Taylor Sheridan fans well-fed.

Of course, it didn’t come without its criticisms, but viewers were entertained by Tommy’s no-nonsense approach to the oil industry, the war with the cartel, and more potential lawsuits than a rattlesnake could shake a tail at.

But with the Landman finale over and done with, you may be looking for another drama to get stuck into. Thankfully, the answer is online now, and it’s been around since the ’70s.

Dallas is available for free on Amazon

Feuding families. Insane wealth. Oil politics. Lots of sassy women and plenty of slapping. This is Dallas, and it’s the perfect soap opera to watch following the insane antics of Landman.

And right now, it’s available to stream for free with ads on Amazon Prime Video.

First airing in 1978, Dallas continued to run for another 13 years before returning in 2012 for another three-season reboot run.

CBS

To this day, Dallas is still one of the longest-running primetime dramas in TV history and became known for its unbelievable cliffhangers – including the famous “Who shot J.R.?” debate in 1980.

The drama revolves around the wealthy Ewing family in Texas, who own Ewing Oil. There’s Bobby, the level-headed, respectable head of the family, and J.R., the scheming brother who prefers to play dirty.

Oh, and there’s Sue Ellen of course – one of the most formidable women ever seen on screen. (Beth Dutton wouldn’t stand a chance.)

Dallas’ influence on Taylor Sheridan can be found in both Landman and Yellowstone. Both shows are incredibly dramatic, with over-the-top characters and killer lines that could easily be attributed to Dallas’ TV legacy.

Dallas used to be on Freevee, but now, it’s available for free with ads on Amazon’s own streaming service (Freevee is no longer available as a separate service). All 14 seasons are available as part of the free deal, however, you will need to pay if you want to watch the reboot seasons.

For more, check out all the other Taylor Sheridan shows and movies. You can also see what’s on our list of the best Western TV shows around, and find out what new TV shows are out this month.