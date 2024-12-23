If you Google Squid Game there’s a secret game you can play before Season 2

Squid Game Season 2 is days away, and if you want to prove yourself, Google has a hidden Red Light, Green Light game you can play right now.

When Squid Game dropped on Netflix, we all thought it: “I could do that,” or, more soberingly, “I’d definitely die.”

Some games were harder than others; the umbrella cookie in Dalgona is basically a death sentence, Glass Bridge comes down to luck, and Tug-of-War favors the strongest (and the smartest, as witnessed by Gi-hun and co’s win).

Red Light, Green Light is perhaps the best and most deceptively simple of them all. You have one objective: make it to the other side without dying. Now, you can try it yourself… sort of.

You can play Red Light, Green Light on Google before Squid Game Season 2

It couldn’t be easier to find: just search Squid Game on Google, and you should see a brown envelope at the bottom of the screen with three shapes on it. Click it, and it’ll take you straight into the game.

At the top of the screen, you’ll see the mannequin from Red Light, Green Light. At the bottom, you have five players. Your goal is to get all of them over the finish line. When the doll turns her head, press the circle button to move forward – but you need to press the X button to stop them when she looks back around.

The doll sings exactly like it does in the show too (although it’s apparently easier to mute her and just move when her head turns, so maybe give that a try if you’re struggling to get them over the line).

If you win… you get nothing (well, apart from a burst of confetti and a rather nervous expression on the players’ faces). If you lose, you can try again immediately.

This comes after Netflix launched Squid Game: Unleashed, a battle royale multiplayer game on iOS and Android.

However, if you’d rather just wait for Squid Game Season 2, we have good news: all seven episodes are dropping on December 26. Make sure you know exactly when to tune in.