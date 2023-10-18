Forget being Team Edward or Jacob – there’s a new gang of vampires in town. Here’s everything you need to know about the cast of new Netflix series I Woke Up A Vampire.

Dropping on the streaming platform on October 17, 2023, the Candian supernatural series is beginning to take off, gaining fans from across the world.

The show’s official synopsis: “Carmie Henley (Kaileen Angelic Chang) wakes up on her thirteenth birthday and doesn’t realize at first that something’s different. She takes a birthday selfie and sees there’s a glow over her face in the picture. Her dog is suddenly talking. And she’s now floating six feet above her bed.”

Carmie clearly has a lot to deal with on her own, but who else is starring alongside her? Here’s the full rundown of all the actors and characters featured in the I Woke Up A Vampire cast.

I Woke Up A Vampire cast: All actors & characters

Below is a full list of the main characters and actors featured in the I Woke Up A Vampire cast.

Jayd Deroché, Will Coombs, Isaiah A. Blackwood, Kefas Brand, Delia Lisette Chambers, Kaia Esnard, Alyssa Phillips, Emma-Krysta Silipo, and Nathaniel Benjamin Chua all have smaller supporting roles in the lineup.

Carmie Henley: Kaileen Angelic Chang

Netflix

Carmie is a Vampling in the making, meaning that she’s half human and half vampire. After finding this out, her life at middle school got a lot more complicated. Carmie also doesn’t know who her biological parents are.

This is Kaileen’s first main role.

Kev Gardner: Niko Ceci

Netflix

Kev is Carmie’s best friend, who is also a self-proclaimed comic book nerd.

Niko Ceci is primarily known as a singer but also has previously had a voice role in the 2019 Clifford animated series.

Leanna Timmons: Ana Araujo

Netflix

Leanna is the resident middle school mean girl of the I Woke Up A Vampire cast, who ends up going head-to-head with Carmie.

Ana Araujo is known for Come Play, Odd Squad, and Christmas at Home: An Online Christmas Concert.

Dylan Helsing: Zebastin Borjeau

Netflix

Dylan is the new kid a school, but is also a vampire hunter hailing from a well-known family.

Zebastin is also known for roles in Charmed and ET: A Holiday Reunion.

The Collector: Kris Siddiqi

The Collector is the guy who owns the comic book store where Kev works and hangs out.

Actor and comedian Kris Siddiqi can also be seen in Bit Playas and Homewrecker.

Aasha Henley: Ipsita Paul

Aasha Henley is Carmie’s adoptive mom in the I Woke Up A Vampire cast.

A Date With Danger and Meet Me In New York are just some of Ipsita Paul’s previous acting credits.

Madison Spencer: Aaliyah Cinello

Madison is a new girl at school who may be fangless, but she does have claws.

Aaliyah Cinello is best known for roles in Kim’s Convenience and Make It Pop.

Bill Henley: Rainbow Sun Francks

Bill Henley is Carmie’s adoptive dad in the I Woke Up A Vampire cast.

Rainbow Sun Francks can also be seen in the Fallen Angels films as well as A Christmas Exchange.

Shapeshifter: Charlotte Legault

The role of the shapeshifter in the I Woke Up A Vampire cast is being kept under wraps… so make sure you’re in for the surprise.

Charlotte Legault has also been seen in District 31 and Christmas Ever After.

I Woke Up A Vampire is streaming on Netflix now. You can also check out our other Netflix hubs below:

