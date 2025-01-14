I Am a Killer Season 6 episode leaves Netflix viewers “troubled” for surprising reason

The finale of I Am a Killer Season 6 centers on the case of Kevin Saxon, whose story has left viewers “troubled” – but not for the reason you might think.

The true crime anthology series debuted its sixth chapter on Netflix last week, centering on five cases as convicted murderers reflect on their crimes and the circumstances that led them there.

In the first two episodes, we learn more about Candie Dominguez and Daniel Lopez, while the shocking case of Walter Triplett Jr is explored in Episode 3.

With I Am a Killer still high on the Netflix top 10 chart, focus has turned to the Season 6 finale ‘Choices’, and the story of Saxon, who was arrested in 2002 for murdering fellow criminal Richard Gaines.

Kevin Saxon leaves I Am A Killer Season 6 viewers conflicted

Netflix Kevin Saxon is serving a 109-year prison sentence

Viewers have expressed their concerns about the case, but rather than simply brandishing Saxon as a cold-hearted criminal, many feel sympathetic towards him.

Although Saxon was involved in numerous crimes in his past, he had a troubled upbringing in Harlem, which led him to getting involved in drug gangs. After a prison stint, he was released in 1999 and determined to turn his life around with his wife and child.

But Saxon ended up turning to selling drugs once more to support his family. He got in a fight with Gaines and killed him, although he insists that the altercation never meant to turn deadly.

The now-54-year-old, who is being held at Five Points Correctional Facility in New York, expresses in the Netflix documentary his remorse about what happened and the circumstances that led him there.

Taking to Reddit after watching the I Am a Killer Season 6 episode, one viewer wrote, “Just finished his episode and I feel troubled.

“I don’t think someone that has done what Kevin did should be released. No matter how hard your childhood was or how much you think there is no way out. However, I feel troubled because I felt sympathy for him.

“I’m blessed enough to have grown up in a safe country. I had a privileged childhood, parents that loved me, I never struggled with money so I will never know what people like Kevin go through and that’s why I don’t judge.

“I don’t condone what he did, but I don’t judge. It’s just another example of how much the system fails these people and how nobody cares about people that are exposed to these types of environments.

“He was one of the biggest drug-dealers of his area. If you release someone with such a past and don’t offer any kind of support to help that person get his life together, what do you expect it’ll happen?”

Another agreed, “It’s all part of the environment they grew up in, shaped by the game they were born into. Poverty, for years, has been stigmatized with shame and guilt. Over time, that shame has transformed into violence.

“Being at the bottom in a country with such immense wealth creates an energy that is incredibly intense.”

“Yeah, I just had a feeling of sadness throughout the entire episode,” added a third. “Yes, the man deserves jail time, but he truly seemed like he takes accountability and could be rehabilitated one day. 109 years was excessive, but perhaps the judge was trying to send a message.”

However, others aren’t quite so conflicted on their stance, including this person who said, “He’s a smart dude that deserves to be where he’s at.

“They showed the guy running the restaurant to highlight that you can grow up in that environment and succeed. Saxon wasn’t capable of doing it.”

I Am a Killer Seasons 1-6 are streaming on Netflix now. Be sure to check out the other new true crime docs coming to streaming this month.