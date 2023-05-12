Hypnotic cast: All the actors and characters in Robert Rodriguez’s thriller

Here’s your guide to the full cast and characters in Hypnotic, Robert Rodriguez’s mind-bending new thriller movie.

Ever since he sold his body to medical experiments to fund his debut feature El Mariachi, Robert Rodriguez has been known as a maverick in the world of filmmaking. His hands-on approach has earned him the title of auteur, often shooting, writing, editing, producing, and scoring many of his own films.

Though the filmmaker has branched out into various territories over the years, from pulpy B-movies to bonkers family faves, he’s always let his creativity take the lead.

His latest feat, Hypnotic, feels like a departure from his usual style, delivering a twist-filled thriller that bears resemblance to the likes of Tenet and Inception. With the movie in cinemas now, we’ve broken down all of the major roles in the Hypnotic cast including the actors and the characters they play.

Contents

Hypnotic cast and characters

Before we get into the Hypnotic cast, here’s the official synopsis: “Determined to find his missing daughter, detective Danny Rourke instead finds himself spiraling down a rabbit hole while investigating a series of reality-bending bank robberies where he will ultimately call into question his most basic assumptions about everything and everyone in his world.

“Aided by Diana Cruz, a gifted psychic, Rourke simultaneously pursues and is pursued by a lethal specter – the one man he believes holds the key to finding the missing girl – only to discover more than he ever bargained for.”

Danny Rourke: Ben Affleck

Warner Bros.

Ben Affleck plays Danny Rourke, a noir-ish detective who’s driven by solving the mystery of his missing daughter. But it’s best not to be fooled by appearances – there’s far more to this character than meets the eye.

Affleck is one of Hollywood’s biggest A-listers, having starred as Batman in DC’s Snyderverse, as well as a variety of blockbuster hits including Good Will Hunting and Gone Girl. He also appears behind the camera, with directing credits including Argo and the recently released Air.

Diana Cruz: Alice Braga

Warner Bros.

Alice Braga plays Diana Cruz, a powerful psychic who is enlisted by Danny to help him on his quest to find out what happened to his daughter. She is filled with knowledge about a shadowy organization that is more powerful than Danny could ever imagine. But as is the case with her counterpart, don’t believe everything you see.

Braga is best known for starring in the 2002 masterpiece City of God. Since then, she’s gone on to star in DC too, appearing as Sol Soria in The Suicide Squad.

Dellrayne: William Fichtner

Warner Bros.

William Fichtner plays Dellrayne, Hypnotic’s antagonist and a man so powerful that he can control a person’s every move with a simple death stare and a few words. He and Danny get caught up in a game of cat-and-mouse, with Dellrayne always remaining one step ahead.

You may remember Fichtner as Colonel William Sharp in Michael Bay’s Armageddon. The actor’s also famous for his turn in Prison Break, Heat, and Black Hawk Down.

Minnie Rourke: Ionie Olivia Nieves

Warner Bros.

Ionie Olivia Nieves plays Minnie Rourke, Danny’s missing young daughter who is at the forefront of his mind at all times.

Nieves is just at the start of her career, with her entry into the Hypnotic cast being her first significant movie role.

Nicks: JD Pardo

Warner Bros.

JD Pardo plays Nicks, Danny’s friend and coworker who tries his best to get his pal to do things by the book – even if it does fall on deaf ears.

Pardo has appeared in movies such as The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 and Fast & Furious 9, as well as TV series like Mayans MC and Tacoma FD.

River: Dayo Okeniyi

Warner Bros.

Dayo Okeniyi plays River in the Hypnotic cast, a Mountain-Dew-homebrewing, conspiracy theorist tech-head who helps Diana and Danny when they’re in need, and provides some much needed comic relief in the film.

Okeniyi too has a number of TV and movie accolades, from Shades of Blue and See to Emperor and The Hunger Games.

That’s everything we know about the cast of Hypnotic. The movie dropped in US cinemas on May 12, 2023, while its UK release date is on May 26, 2023. You can check out our Hypnotic review here.