Hunter Schafer was a Capitol citizen before being cast in Hunger Games prequel

Hunter Schafer is a rising star, partly for her role in Hunger Games prequel Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes. But turns out she’s more method than we thought.

It’s been over a decade since The Hunger Games franchise was in full swing. Set in a world in which children are forced to kill or be killed in an arena created by an oppressive authoritarian society, the original series provided meaningful commentary on class and cruelty.

The franchise expanded in 2020 when author Suzanne Collins released a prequel novel. This book, titled The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, focuses on the early life of the original books’ villain, President Snow. But that’s not the only character that gets more depth.

We’ve mentioned Snow’s cousin Tigris in more depth in other articles, but it seems like Hunter Schafer may have been perfect for the role, in more ways than one.

Hunter Schafer once dressed up as a Hunger Games Capitol citizen for Halloween

Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes has just landed in cinemas, and while there have been mixed critic reviews – check out our own review here – fan reception and box office draw are a whole other story.

While speaking with talk show host Jimmy Fallon, Schafer discussed the passion of the Hunger Games fandom, herself included. In fact, she was such a fan of the series that as a child she once dressed up as a Capitol citizen for Halloween. The Capitol citizens are known for their bright and arguably garish attire, of which Schafer took full creativity.

“I mean, for Halloween, I was obsessed with how the Capitol people were in costumes, and I made my own costume once,” Shafer explained on the show.

Fallon shared a photo of the costume, stating “This is unbeli- this is really cool. Now you’re in Hunger Games.”

“I know!” Shafer exclaimed. “As a Capitol person!”

Of course, this story has begun to spread around the internet, with many X (formerly Twitter) users finding the coincidence very endearing.

“Now that’s manifestation 101” said one user, while another validated that Schafer was “Born to play the role.”

As the cousin of Coriolanus Snow, Schafer’s Tigris plays a significant role in the prequel, even becoming the first stylist of the Hunger Games.

Considering that the character she plays, a Capitol citizen that is longing to become a successful fashion designer, always making clothes for her and her family, Schafer’s creative Halloween costume really fits the part. Not only that, Schafer has been a standout during the movie’s promotional campaign, sporting a number of high fashion looks both in interviews and on the red carpet.

Watch the full interview clip below:

