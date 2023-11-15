Hunter Schafer hopes Hunger Games role will open up trans representation in Hollywood

Hunter Schafer, one of the stars of the Hunger Games prequel, hopes her role will help boost trans representation in Hollywood.

The YA dystopian genre is currently going through a bit of a renaissance thanks to the upcoming Hunger Games prequel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

The movie, based on the work of Suzanne Collins, takes place decades before the original trilogy and gives fans an insight into the backstory of Coriolanus Snow, the eventual president of Panem and Katiness Everdeen’s nemsis.

The cast of the prequel is quite diverse with Rachel Zegler playing the main character Lucy Gray Baird and Hunter Schafer playing Tigirs. And Schafer recently discussed how she sees her inclusion in the Hunger Games as a stepping stone for trans representation.

Schafer sees Hunger Games role as a step in a “good direction”

The actress recently spoke with Pink News about her role in the Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes and how she views its impact on the trans community.

Schafer plays Tigris Snow, Coriolanus’s older cousin and his closest confidante as their family was torn apart during the decades long war with the Districts. In the original trilogy, Tigris is part of the resistance and aids Katniss during the last film.

“It’s really cool. In general, [it’s] my first movie that’s come out, and it’s starting off with a bang,” Schafer said, “The way that Hollywood is moving with my community gives me faith that we’re headed in a good direction.”

Schafer’s notions seem to be correct as other trans actors have been a part of some of this year’s biggest films with Patti Harrison starring in Theater Camp, Hari Nef appearing in Barbie, and Zoe Terakes co-starring in Talk To Me.

Having this many trans actors being cast in so many films this year already puts 2023 leagues ahead of the trans film representation found in 2022 where on film, Bros, accounted for 80% of the transgender characters in the 100 top-grossing movies.

Hopefully Hollywood can continue this trend and cast more LGBTQ actors in their bigger blockbuster movies.

