Hunger Games fans “seated” after quickly getting their wish on a new prequel movie

No time was wasted after fans begged for an official movie announcement, as Suzanne Collin’s new Hunger Games prequel book installment, Sunrise of the Reaping, got the big screen greenlight.

After the success of both The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes book and its film adaptation, many wondered if Collin would write another prequel. It was finally confirmed on June 6 that the next book would be another prequel, Sunrise of the Reaping, and would hit stores in 2025.

Fans were over the moon with the news, especially after learning the plot details, and speculated a focus on Haymitch as the 50th annual Hunger Games winner. But what about the movie?

Hours after the book’s announcement, Deadline reported that Sunrise of the Reaping will come to theaters on November 20, 2026. It also confirmed Francis Lawrence was in talks to return as director, with Nina Jacobson as its producer.

With the double whammy of Hunger Games news in one day, fans are blown away and already anticipating securing their seats.

“I’m seated. the theatre employees are scared and asking me to leave because ‘the movie doesn’t exist yet’ but I’m simply too seated,” said one fan on X/Twitter.

Fans are simply too excited, with one commenting, “I will be waiting at the theaters tomorrow, I know it says 2026, but I fear that I will be outside the theaters tomorrow waiting until it either releases or I’m diagnosed…”

Amid the jumps of joy, fans were also stunned by how quickly the movie was announced. “Girl didn’t they JUST announce the book? Oh y’all don’t play,” said a fan.

Sunrise of the Reaping will take place 40 years after the events of the first prequel with Lucy Gray. At this time, Haymitch is 16 years old and selected as one of the boys to represent District 12 in the second quarter quell.

For now, fans have their eye on who will be cast as Haymitch. The character is beloved by fans, having been played by Woody Harrelson in the original movies.

Sunrise of the Reaping will be released in 2026. You can catch up on where to stream the original movies and new movies to watch this month.