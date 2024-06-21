Hunger Games fans ‘tear up’ over emotional tribute to Donald Sutherland

The Hunger Games fans have been left broken after an emotional tribute was paid to actor Donald Sutherland, after his death was announced by son Kiefer.

Donald Sutherland died at the age of 88 after a long illness. As well as being known for roles in the iconic horror movies Don’t Look Now and Invasion of the Body Snatchers, younger fans will best remember him as President Snow in The Hunger Games franchise.

Serving as the big bad for Katniss Everdeen’s four movies, the fandom has come together to look back on his time in the movie series.

“We asked the kindest man in the world to portray the most corrupt, ruthless dictator we’ve ever seen,” a statement reads on the franchise’s official social channels.

“Such was the power and skill of Donald Sutherland’s acting that he created one more indelible character among many others that defined his legendary career. We are privileged to have known and worked with him, and our thoughts are with his family.”

One fan agreed, “No one would’ve portrayed President Snow as elegantly and as majestically as Donald Sutherland did. What an incredible man he was.”

“Donald was excellent in The Hunger Games. I have watched the movie(s) several times because of his acting. Probably the only actor I cared to see in a movie. He will be missed. R.I.P.,” a third weighed in.

Another stated, “Donald Sutherland’s remarkable contributions to film and his unwavering passion for his work will be remembered by many. A truly inspirational life well lived.”

It’s likely that Mockingjay would have been the last time The Hunger Games fans saw Sutherland in the franchise regardless, with prequel film A Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes following Tom Blyth as a younger version of Snow.

Now that Suzanne Ballad is releasing another prequel book, a sixth movie is also in the pipeline, likely to pick up with Snow between Lucy Gray and Katniss Everdeen’s games. Titled Sunrise on the Reaping, it will follow the games won by Haymitch Abernathy.

Son Kiefer’s tribute to Sutherland reads, “With a heavy heart, I tell you that my father, Donald Sutherland, has passed away. I personally think one of the most important actors in the history of film. Never daunted by a role, good, bad or ugly.

“He loved what he did and did what he loved, and one can never ask for more than that. A life well lived.”

Find more new movies and new movies streaming this month.