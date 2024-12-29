Hunger Games account posts cryptic tease and fans think they know exactly what it means

There’s a new Hunger Games movie already on the way, but fans think they’ve spotted a hint towards something else after the franchise’s official X account released a cryptic message.

In 2023, Hunger Games fans were treated to a whole new story in the world of Panem with The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. Focusing on the rise and fall (and rise again) of young Coriolanus Snow, the prequel explored the inception of the Games as we know them.

The long-awaited prequel was a box office success, earning $349 million worldwide. Then, in 2024, another new movie was announced, making the Hunger Games franchise one that keeps on giving.

This was further proved on December 28, when the official X account of the franchise posted a short video with clips from The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes alongside the vague caption, “You thought this was the end.”

Hunger Games fans think extended cut is coming

While it’s a simple post, fans of the franchise have taken this as confirmation for the one thing they’ve been asking for since The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes was released: a four-hour extended cut.

“SO THE 4 HOUR CUT IS COMING!” said one X user, while another wrote, “We’re finally getting that 4-hour cut.”

“4 hour cut bestie?” said another.

Rumors of a four-hour cut began after Songbirds and Snakes came out, when fans noted that the movie failed to include several moments featured in Suzanne Collins’s novel. Within the same month, an online petition was created demanding an extended edit, which reached just over 34k signatures.

Although the existence of a four-hour cut has never officially been proven, the post does appear to confirm more content could be on the way. Earlier this year, it was announced Collins was writing another prequel titled The Sunrise on the Reaping, with a movie adaptation to be released on November 20, 2026.

With the upcoming project in mind, another fan even theorized, “They’re releasing the four-hour cut in tandem with Sunrise on the Reaping.”

