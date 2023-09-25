Hulu to lose numerous classic TV show boxsets soon

Say your goodbyes to a whole host of TV show boxsets, as they’re set to leave the digital libraries of Hulu starting from today.

While major studios have been axing various shows of late – from Titans to The Winchesters – streaming platforms have started removing content from their libraries in a bid to cut costs, in what’s been described as “the streaming purge”.

Disney Plus has been joining in on the trend, with the House of Mouse being slammed for its “abysmally stupid” decision to withdraw series such as Willow from its platform.

The same can be said for Disney-owned Hulu, which has been steadily taking down content. Now, a variety of classic and binge-worthy boxsets will be disappearing from the streamer starting today – although it might not be down to cutting costs.

Hulu loses numerous classic TV show boxsets

Starting this week, Hulu subscribers will no longer be able to watch a number of TV shows as they’re being removed from the platform, including Arrested Development, Ally McBeal, 7th Heaven, and The Bob Newhart Show.

You can see the full list of shows expected to leave Hulu from 30 September, as per Deadline:

The Bob Newhart Show

Dollhouse

Napoleon Dynamite

Don’t Trust the B**** in Apartment 23

Second Chance

Shots Fired

Touch

Ally McBeal

Arrested Development

Hill Street Blues

Damien

Son of Zorn

The Practice

Speechless

Out There

Legends

Breakout Kings

Better Off Ted

Meanwhile, the following shows are set to be taken down from today, September 25:

I Can See Your Voice (Seasons 1-2)

Alter Ego (Season 1)

Cherries Wild (Season 1)

Beat Shazam (Seasons 4-5)

Masked Dancer (Season 1)

Cosmos Possible Worlds (Season 1)

Name That Tune (Seasons 1-2)

Finally, a series of reality shows will be leaving Hulu between September 30 and October 14, and they are as follows:

Acapulco Shore (Seasons 1-4)

Catfish Mexico (Season 1)

The Hills (Seasons 1-6)

My Super Sweet 16 (Seasons 4-7)

The Real World (one or more seasons)

Basketball Wives LA (Seasons 1-3)

Love & Hip Hop Hollywood (Seasons 1-4)

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars (Seasons 1-3)

Vulture reports that while many of the scripted shows come from 20th Century Fox TV, now owned by Disney, Hulu sources told the outlet that the shows aren’t leaving in order to “cut costs or gain some quick tax write-down money,” as has been done in the streaming purge before.

The reason is actually said to be due to the licensing deals expiring and the platform deciding that the “content efficiency” isn’t high enough to renew them. “If shows don’t perform well enough over time, they can sometimes get the boot,” states Vulture.

A number of subscribers haven’t taken too kindly to the news, with one writing on X/Twitter: “We signed up for Hulu with shows like Bob Newhart and 7th Heaven without them we may CANCEL Hulu. Sadly the PROGRAMING is DECLINING on HULU.”

For others, they’re planning on cancelling their subscription due to the recent price hike. “I don’t wanna cancel Hulu but these prices going up like,” said one, while another wrote: “Just want you to know I did cancel my Hulu subscription because of the price increase.”

To read more about the Disney+/Hulu price hike, head here, and you can check out our upcoming TV and movie hubs below:

