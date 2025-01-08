Hulu announces new 8 Passengers documentary after Ruby Franke’s daughter speaks out

Nearly a year after ​​Ruby Franke and Jodi Hildebrant were sentenced, the YouTuber’s eldest daughter Shari Franke has spoken out about her mother’s alleged abuse, and there’s a new documentary coming to Hulu on the 8 Passengers case.

Long before her arrest, Ruby Franke faced criticism online for her militant parenting techniques, and for sharing her six children’s most private moments on her family YouTube channel 8 Passengers. But this was just the tip of the iceberg.

In August 2023, the Mormon momfluencer’s malnourished son jumped out of a window at Hildebrant’s home looking for help. What followed was a police investigation that uncovered years of abuse, and in February 2024, Ruby and her associate were sentenced to up to 60 years in prison.

Shari Franke is sharing her story in her new memoir, The House of My Mother, which dropped on Tuesday (January 7). On the same day, Hulu announced another Franke docu-series now that the trial has concluded.

Devil in the Family: The Fall of Ruby Franke debuts on Hulu soon

Devil in the Family: The Fall of Ruby Franke is an upcoming documentary series set to premiere on February 27 on Hulu, with all three episodes available to watch at once.

This is not to be confused with Ruby Franke: A Momfluencer’s Double Life?, which landed on the streaming service in 2023 as the case was unfolding.

Now that Ruby and Hildebrant have been arrested, convicted, and sentenced, the new true crime docu-series can explore the details with more clarity. It will also feature exclusive interviews with Ruby’s children Shari and Chad, as well as her now-ex-husband Kevin.

Alongside the announcement, Hulu provided the following synopsis: “For years, the Frankes’ YouTube channel had documented a wholesome, happy family life, with 2.5 million subscribers tuning in at its peak. But happy families are rarely what they seem.

“As the cracks began to show, the family turned to counselor Jodi Hildebrandt for guidance – and rapidly found themselves trapped in a nightmare. Only the Frankes know what went on inside their home.

“This series marks the first time Shari and Chad, the Frankes’ two eldest adult children, and Kevin, Ruby’s husband, will share their story in depth on camera.

“With exclusive access to the Frankes, their friends and neighbors, and over a thousand hours of their YouTube channel’s unseen footage, Devil in the Family: The Fall of Ruby Franke cuts through the social media reaction to explore the untold story behind the Ruby Franke case.”

Shari Franke addresses Ruby’s “weird” relationship with Jodi Hildebrant

Running separately to the docu-series announcement, Shari spoke with Good Morning America about her memoir, describing the alleged abuse her mom committed throughout her childhood and Ruby’s relationship with Hildebrant.

Shari said she was cut off from her family when she went to college. “When I was younger, around, like, five-six, Ruby was really physical,” she told the outlet.

“Whether it was like a slap to the lip or a slap to the cheek… when I would practice the piano, her hand would slam and it was really scary.”

When Ruby met Hildebrant, described as a Mormon family counselor and a mentor to Ruby, the physical abuse is said to have stopped.

Although Shari thought this was a good thing, over time this allegedly became more psychological. “In a way that was more damaging to me,” she said.

Their relationship also changed the family dynamic, as Shari explained that Hildebrandt moved into their home in 2022, leading to Ruby’s husband and the kids’ father, Kevin, to move out.

“I certainly got weird vibes from Jodi and Ruby,” she continued. “I don’t think it’s normal at all that a therapist would move into her client’s home… I was moving out to college, I hadn’t even left the house yet, and she is in my room and in my bed.”

One of the new allegations made in the memoir is that Shari claims she found messages between Ruby and Hildebrant after their arrest which confirmed to her “the truth about the nature of their relationship with Jodi and how it had spilled over into the physical.

“Ruby, expressing her frustration about having to cater to Jodi’s needs for physical affection without getting anything in return.” When asked if she believes the pair were more than just friends, Shari replied, “I’m not sure.”

The eldest daughter of the 8 Passengers host has shared posts on Instagram about the release of her book, writing, “After years of silence, I’m finally sharing MY story in my own words.

“This book will cover the painful journey and experiences of growing up under intense public scrutiny. For years, millions tuned in, captivated by our lives, unaware of the darker realities that unfolded behind the scenes.

“And for the first time, I share my journey of finding myself outside of my childhood home. The House of My Mother is my story of resilience, truth, and finding my own voice amidst the chaos.”

