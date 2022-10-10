Hulk fights Abomination in She-Hulk Episode 9 finale trailer

Lucy-Jo is a Manchester-based Movies and TV writer at Dexerto. She loves covering films, TV shows, and anime, especially if it's something by Mike Flanagan, or anything drenched in camp. And since she has a Master's Degree in Film and Literature, and has written for Screen Rant and Girls on Tops, she can claim to know what she's talking about. You can contact her at [email protected]

Hulk and the Abomination clearly do not have everything behind them, as a new trailer for She-Hulk Episode 9 shows them brawling.

Marvel‘s newest series, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, is about to reach its final episode on Disney+. The show follows Jen Walters (Tatiana Maslany), a lawyer who also happens to be a Hulk, as she attempts to survive the courtroom, her dating life, and those who keep trying to attack her.

The show also features her cousin, Bruce Banner, AKA the OG Hulk (Mark Ruffalo). Not only that, the show also involves his previous enemy, the Abomination (Tim Roth).

While the pair have both changed as people since then, and have supposedly made amends. it seems that all is not fully well between them, as the two can be seen fighting in the Episode 9 trailer for She-Hulk.

Hulk and the Abomination brawl in She-Hulk teaser

Now, when we last saw the Hulk, he was on a spaceship going who-knows-where, in what seemed to be a hint towards a World War Hulk movie.

But it seems like he may make another stop to Earth in order to face off against the Abomination, who has been running a wellness spa for old villains while on parole.

Since both of these characetrs are pretty chill as far as MCU characters go, it’s hard to imagine what would cause them to fight again. But the trailer shows that this fight will certainly be a violent one.

One can assume that since both Hulks remain somewhat clothes (they have shirts on, at least, as can be seen below) they are both in control of themselves. But its hard to guess what will happen until we’ve seen the full episode.

Why are Hulk and Abomination Fighting?

While the Abomination has made many paths towards redemption, there is still a chance he could go back to his villainous ways. His parole ankle monitor did go off unexpectedly a few episodes back, so perhaps he is up to something nefarious. Though if that were to happen, She-Hulk would likely be there herself, since she is his lawyer.

However, some have speculated that this fight might be more for fun than anything, which, considering She-Hulk’s more light-hearted tone, would fit.

If you watch the teaser closely, you can see that both the Abomination and the Hulk are fighting with boxing-style punches, rather than mindlessly smashing each other about. Plus, the crowd surrounding them appears to be cheering. Perhaps this is a boxing match of some kind, which would fit the more balanced vibes of both characters.

But as stated previously, until we’ve seen the full episode, its a guessing game at this point.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 9 will be available to stream on Disney+ on October 13.