Underrated Hugh Jackman sci-fi movie climbs Netflix chart

Hugh Jackman is making waves on Netflix once again, with a long-lost movie now taking the Top 10 chart by storm.

As one of the most esteemed actors in the world, Hugh Jackman has an impressive back catalog of content, including X-Men and The Greatest Showman.

Fans won’t have to wait long for new Jackman content, with July 2024 marking the moment that Wolverine joins forces with Deadpool in the upcoming threequel.

In the meantime, fans can enjoy an underrated Hugh Jackman movie from 12 years ago, which is currently climbing up the Netflix Top 10 chart.

Hugh Jackman’s Real Steel climbs Netflix Top 10 chart

Hugh Jackman’s underrated 2011 movie Real Steel has made its way onto the Netflix Top 10 chart.

Dubbed as Jackman meeting the world of Transformers, the movie’s official synopsis reads: “Charlie Kenton (Hugh Jackman) used to be a prizefighter but lost his chance to win a title when heavy, towering robots took over the boxing ring.

“Now working as a small-time promoter, Charlie pieces together scrap metal into low-end fighters, barely earning enough to make it from one underground venue to the next. After hitting rock bottom, Charlie reluctantly teams with his estranged son, Max (Dakota Goyo), to build and train a championship robot for a last shot at redemption.”

The movie currently has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 60%, with an audience score of 73% after more than 100,000 ratings.

Shawn Levy from The New York Times described Real Steel as “a well-wrought piece of entertainment, confidently paced, although its necessary subplots are little more than dutiful filler sandwiched between fight sequences.”

However, Anthony Quinn from The Independent disagreed, stating: “Battling to be heard above the metal-on-metal clangour is a heartwarming (read: terribly soppy) story of a broken family.”

“I didn’t even realize Real Steel was on Netflix, I haven’t seen it in forever,” one fan posted on X/Twitter in response to the Hugh Jackman film doing so well in the Netflix chart. “They added Real Steel to Netflix so don’t ask me what I’m watching because that’s gonna be the answer every single time,” added another.

The current Netflix top 10 chart looks something like this:

Best. Christmas. Ever! Lone Survivor A Walk in the Woods The Killer See You on Venus Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Minions Real Steel Stamped From the Beginning Harriet

Real Steel ranks just above Stamped from the Beginning and Harriet, which have both recently made their debut on the streaming platform.

