Hugh Jackman has 6 months to get fit for Deadpool 3

Hugh Jackman says he has just six months to get in shape for fighting Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool 3.

Part of the reason Hugh Jackman stopped playing Wolverine was the effort it took to get in shape for the role.

The actor bowed out with the critically acclaimed Logan, and fans thought that was the end of Jackman’s journey with the character.

But Ryan Reynolds persuaded him to once again don the blades, so the two can go toe-to-toe in the third Deadpool movie. Though Jackman hasn’t got a huge amount of time to ready himself for the superhero face-off.

Article continues after ad

Hugh Jackman has six months to get in shape

Speaking on Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace (and reported by People), Jackman said: “I’ve learned you can’t rush it. I’ve learned that it takes time.

“So, we have six months from when I finish [Broadway show The Music Man] to when I start filming. And I’m not doing any other work. I’m going to be with my family and train. That’s going to be my job for six months.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“And I’m really fit right now. There’s one thing that about eight shows a week being on Broadway singing and dancing, is I’m fit. So, I’m healthy. I have a good place to start. And apologies, chickens. Run a mile. Start running now because I’m coming for you.”

Article continues after ad

No chicken is safe from Hugh Jackman

Hugh Jackman eats a lot of chicken to get in shape for Wolverine. This is how he described his diet to Entertainment Weekly while preparing for The Wolverine in 2013.

“I’m eating ridiculous amounts of food. I quite like everything I ate, but it’s more bland. Chicken breasts, but steamed, no salt. And steamed spinach.

“What I do is I eat in an eight hour period, it’s all the rage this diet now. It’s called the 16-8 diet. For sixteen hours of the day, I fast, so I don’t eat. Between ten in the morning and six o’clock at night… I eat 5,000 calories. And then I eat nothin … it’s more about, ‘This is a disgusting amount of food, I can’t eat another bite.’ I literally talk to myself like I’m training – ‘One more mouthful, c’mon man! You can do it! Just one more mouthful! Half a chicken breast to go and then you’ve got it! Just two meals left!'”

Article continues after ad

Deadpool 3 is set to his screens in 2024. Until then, here’s everything we know about the superhero sequel.